Al Rayyan Reshape Squad In Ambitious Push For New Season

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Rayyan's pre-season rebuild is well underway, with several high-profile changes during the ongoing transfer window signalling a clear intent to mount a stronger challenge in the new season.

The Lions, under Portuguese coach Artur Jorge, impressed during the last domestic campaign but finished without silverware – runners-up in the Amir Cup after a defeat to Al Gharafa in the final, and fifth in the Qatar Stars League (QSL) standings.

Al Rayyan have made several key announcements so far, including the return of Qatari forward Ahmed Alaaeldin from Al Arabi on a contract running until 2027.

Alaaeldin previously spent seven seasons with Al Rayyan from 2010 to 2017 before stints at Al Gharafa and most recently Al Arabi in 2024.

Defensive reinforcements are also in focus, with Qatari player Bahaa Ellethy joining from Al Ahli on a contract through to 2028.

Al Rayyan also added promising young defender Abdullah Yousef, who signed a deal that runs until 2030.

“This is a strategic move to strengthen the first football team's defense during the 2025–2026 sports season,” the club said in a statement.

In their first signing of the window, Al Rayyan secured goalkeeper Mahmud Abunada from Al Arabi on a long-term deal extending to 2030.

Departures have also shaped the overhaul with Brazilian defender Thiago Mendes, Paraguayan forward Adam Bareiro, Brazilian goalkeeper Paulo Victor, Egyptian forward Mahmoud Trezeguet, Qatari midfielder Abdulrahman Al Harazi and Iranian midfielder Ali Qaderi all exiting the club.

Additionally, defender Abdullah Al Ali has joined Qatar SC ahead of the new season, while young forward Ahmed Al Rawi has moved to the same club on loan.

The Lions are yet to confirm the schedule for their pre-season training camp, with the new QSL campaign scheduled to kick off on August 14.

Meanwhile, Al Ahli announced the loan signing of French midfielder Ibrahim Diallo from Al Khor for the upcoming season. The 26-year-old becomes the club's first professional signing of the window.

“The signing of Ibrahim Diallo comes as part of the club's plan to support the football team for the upcoming 2025–2026 season,” the club said.

The defensive midfielder previously featured for English side Southampton.