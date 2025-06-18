Municipalities Intensify Pest Control Drive To Safeguard Public Health

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a concerted effort to enhance public health and maintain environmental safety, Qatar's municipalities have launched intensified pest control campaigns across the country. The initiative, which ran from May 29 to June 12, 2025, reflects the government's proactive approach to combating insect proliferation and supporting the national goal of a cleaner, safer, and healthier living environment as outlined in Qatar National Vision 2030.

During the two-week period, municipal authorities responded to a total of 4,125 pest control service requests from residents across the country. Al Rayyan Municipality recorded the highest number of requests at 1,022, followed by Doha with 941, Al Daayen with 737, and Umm Salal with 591. Al Wakra handled 483 requests, while Al Khor and Al Dhakira, Al Sheehaniya, and Al Shamal addressed 199, 82, and 70 requests respectively. This high level of responsiveness demonstrates the municipalities' efficiency in delivering vital public services and ensuring quick turnaround times in handling citizen concerns.

Municipalities also ensured easy access to pest control services through multiple communication channels. Of the total requests, 2,679 were submitted via the“Oun” mobile application, 1,344 came through the Unified Call Center, and 102 were received through the official website. The availability of digital platforms has played a crucial role in improving service efficiency, allowing residents to report issues conveniently and receive timely support.

The use of smart technologies reflects Qatar's growing investment in digital transformation and its commitment to building a responsive and connected government.

Field teams across municipalities carried out continuous spraying operations targeting mosquito breeding sites, waste accumulation areas, and other high-risk zones.

These efforts were accompanied by community awareness campaigns focused on educating the public about hygiene practices, the dangers of pest infestations, and preventive measures that households can adopt.