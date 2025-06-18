KMC To Offer Qatar's First Widely Accessible Stem Cell Therapy To Public

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Korean Medical Center (KMC) has officially launched Qatar's first widely accessible stem cell therapy program, offering a groundbreaking, non-surgical treatment for early-stage joint degeneration.

While stem cell therapy has previously been available only to specific groups, this marks the first time any eligible patient can undergo live stem cell therapy in the country.

Led by Dr. Youngwoong Back, Head of the Spine & Joint Center at KMC, the program offers a minimally invasive alternative to joint replacement for patients suffering from cartilage defects, early-stage osteoarthritis, or ligament injuries. The treatment uses live stem cells extracted from the patient's own bone marrow, injected directly into the affected joint to halt further cartilage deterioration and relieve pain.

“One of the biggest misconceptions I see is that people wait until the pain is unbearable before they seek treatment,” said Dr. Back.“But by then, we're often dealing with advanced, irreversible degeneration. Stem cell therapy isn't about turning back time, it's about intervening early, when the body still has the biological capacity to respond.”

“By harvesting mesenchymal stem cells from the patient's own bone marrow and reinjecting them into damaged joints, we aim to halt the inflammatory cascade that leads to cartilage erosion. These cells do not rebuild cartilage from scratch, but they create a supportive environment that promotes tissue stabilization, reduces inflammation, alleviates pain, and slows down further degeneration. It's not a miracle-it's science applied with precision and timing. For patients in the early and middle stages, this could mean the difference between preserving years of mobility and facing inevitable surgical intervention,” he added.

With over 13 years of experience, Dr. Back is a Korean board-certified orthopedic surgeon affiliated with South Korea's prestigious Asan Medical Center. He is a member of the Korean Society of Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicine and has advanced his training in orthopedic care at the Mayo Clinic (USA) and across the UAE. At KMC, he now brings this expertise to Qatar, tailoring treatments to Qatar's growing demand for preventative and regenerative joint care.

What sets KMC's stem cell therapy apart is its accessibility, precision, and scientific credibility. For the first time in Qatar, live stem cell therapy is accessible to the public. While the treatment is especially effective for individuals with early and middlestage joint degeneration, such as those diagnosed with Kellgren-Lawrence Grade 2 or 3, it is not restricted to them. This broad availability marks a major shift in how regenerative care is delivered in the country.

The therapy itself is a game-changer. It is a needle-based procedure performed without general anesthesia or the need for an operating room. Bone marrow is extracted from the patient's pelvic bone, and live stem cells are reinjected into the affected joint, helping to halt cartilage breakdown. Most patients report no pain during the injection and only mild discomfort on the donor site the following morning.

Backed by scientific partnerships with EHL Bio and GC Genome, Korea's leaders in regenerative research, KMC's approach ensures that global innovation meets local care. Results speak for themselves: over 90–95% of patients with early-stage joint degeneration who underwent stem cell therapy reported significant pain relief and restored mobility within weeks.

For the first time, cutting-edge stem cell therapy is no longer out of reach-it's right here in Qatar, ready to change lives.

“This is not just a medical first, it's a statement of intent,” said Dr. Fatih Mehmet Gul, CEO, Korean Medical Center.“By making stem cell therapy immediately available to the public, we're setting a new benchmark for what healthcare access should look like in Qatar and the region. For too long, regenerative treatments have been confined to niche cases. KMC changes that.”

He added,“The launch of this therapy reflects our patient-centric approach above all, a commitment to meeting patient needs with meaningful access, timely intervention, and individualized care. While the science behind stem cell therapy is well established, what sets KMC apart is how we deliver it: responsibly, accessibly, and at scale. This is what modern healthcare should be, defined not just by technology, but by its relevance to the people it serves.