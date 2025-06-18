World Urged Not To Abandon Investment In Afghanistan
KABUL (Pajhwok): The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has urged the international community to maintain its support for Afghanistan and not abandon the investments made in the country.
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) quoted UNHCR's representative in Afghanistan, Arafat Jamal, as saying that millions of Afghans are returning to their homeland after decades of conflict.
“We appeal to the international community not to abandon its investments in Afghanistan,” Jamal said.
He warned that funding cuts threaten vital aid to Afghanistan, emphasizing that continued support is more critical now than ever.
kk/sa
