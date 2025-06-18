New Emergency Facility Opens At Kabul Hospital

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE) has inaugurated a new emergency and outpatient facility at Kabul's Maiwand Teaching Hospital to improve healthcare services, reduce overcrowding and assist patients efficiently.

In a statement, the ministry said the project was completed at a cost of 3.4 million afghanis and is aimed at enhancing service delivery, easing patient access, and reducing congestion in various departments of the hospital.

The facility is designed to provide adequate space for all departments, allowing patients to navigate the hospital more easily and receive timely treatment.

Dr. Masood Ahmadi, Director of Maiwand Teaching Hospital, said the new building will significantly contribute to improving the quality of standard healthcare services, speeding up emergency responses, and better organizing patient flow.

He noted that the construction relied heavily on internal hospital resources, which helped save an estimated 300,000 afghanis from the public treasury.

The project is part of a broader plan by Kabul University of Medical Sciences and the hospital's administration to strengthen medical infrastructure and expand access to reliable healthcare for the public.

