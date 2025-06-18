403
Russia prohibits British Council
(MENAFN) Russia has officially banned the British Council, accusing the UK-based organization of promoting LGBTQ content and working against Russian state interests. The announcement came from the Prosecutor General’s Office on Thursday, which alleged that the Council's activities go beyond cultural and educational outreach, instead advancing British foreign policy objectives.
Authorities claimed the British Council, while presenting itself as an independent body, operates in close alignment with the UK government, reports to the British Parliament, and receives funding from the Foreign Office. Russian prosecutors accused the group of using programs such as English language teaching and youth engagement as a front for spreading Western values and undermining Russian sovereignty.
One of the key allegations is that the Council supports the LGBTQ movement—strictly banned in Russia—and backs initiatives that aim to discredit the country’s domestic and international policies. Officials further alleged that the organization seeks to erode Russian cultural identity in former Soviet republics, including the Baltic states, through so-called "cultural engagement" programs designed to foster anti-Russian sentiment.
The British Council, a UK charity founded in 1934, once maintained multiple offices across Russia. However, in 2007, it was ordered to shut down regional branches due to alleged tax violations, and in 2018, its Moscow operations were also suspended.
The ban is part of a broader Russian crackdown on foreign NGOs. Last month, Russia blacklisted Amnesty International for alleged involvement in anti-Russian initiatives. Similar actions were taken against the US-based Hope Harbor Society and the Elton John AIDS Foundation, both accused of promoting pro-LGBTQ or pro-Ukrainian activities.
Under Russian law, organizations labeled “undesirable” are forbidden from operating in the country, and individuals found supporting them may face prosecution.
