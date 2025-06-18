Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Warns of Rising Oil Prices

2025-06-18 03:55:59
(MENAFN) Qatar has issued a warning that Israeli assaults on Iranian energy infrastructure could have serious repercussions on global oil markets.

In a media briefing held in Doha on Tuesday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari labeled the Israeli operation targeting the South Pars gas facility in Iran as "an uncalculated move that threatens energy security."

Al-Ansari emphasized the critical necessity of reducing hostilities in the area, stating that “regional security cannot withstand more crises or escalation.”

He described the “reckless targeting of energy and nuclear facilities in the region” as a serious hazard that could aggravate existing instability.

Addressing circulating claims, Al-Ansari rejected reports that Iran had asked Qatar to mediate in efforts to stop the Israeli air raids.

Nonetheless, he confirmed that Qatar is still maintaining "ongoing" communication with global stakeholders to work toward "de-escalating the situation."

The spokesperson reiterated that the sole practical path forward involves ending the current hostilities between Iran and Israel and returning to nuclear dialogue between Tehran and Washington.

Al-Ansari also commented on the status of the Strait of Hormuz—a crucial maritime passage for energy trade—confirming it remains functional at present.

However, he cautioned that any further intensification of the conflict could result in “unintended steps.”

This narrow waterway is responsible for transporting over a quarter of the world's oil and refined petroleum exports, based on informal assessments.

Tensions in the region have surged since Friday, when Israel conducted synchronized air raids on various Iranian locations, including strategic military and nuclear zones.

These actions led to retaliatory strikes from Tehran, escalating fears of broader regional conflict.

