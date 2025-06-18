Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Says It Shot Down Israeli F-35 Stealth Fighter Near Tehran

2025-06-18 03:54:19
(MENAFN) An Iranian official asserted on Wednesday that an Israeli F-35 stealth fighter was downed close to Tehran’s outskirts. Hossein Abbasi, governor of Varamin district south of the capital, informed local media that the jet crashed in the area.

“An Israeli F-35 fighter jet was brought down around Varamin,” Abbasi stated, further noting that security forces are actively investigating the situation. No information has yet emerged regarding the pilot of the aircraft.

Iranian reports indicate this incident marks the third Israeli warplane allegedly downed since Israel’s major military campaign against Iran began last Friday.

Rising Hostilities Between Iran and Israel
The recent escalation ignited on June 13 when Israel launched extensive airstrikes targeting Iran’s military command hubs and nuclear sites across multiple cities. The offensive killed several high-ranking officials, including Iran’s chief of General Staff, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, numerous senior officers, and nine nuclear scientists.

Civilian fatalities have reached 224, according to Iranian sources. In response, Iran fired ballistic missiles into Israel, causing 24 deaths and injuring over 500 individuals, based on Iranian reports.

The intensifying conflict has triggered widespread condemnation, with countries such as Türkiye denouncing the violence and urging restraint on all sides.

