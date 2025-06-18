403
Zelensky pleads for G7 Leaders in hopes of stopping war
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made an impassioned plea Tuesday for leaders of the G7 to keep pressure on Russia to end the war on Ukraine.
And he did so in graphic detail, describing an attack Monday in Kyiv that unleashed 440 drones and 32 missiles, including those with cluster warheads.
The result to date is 15 killed and 131 injured as rescuers are still searching the rubble of buildings.
Zelenskyy noted that Ukrainian air defense systems were active across the country and said a significant number of drones and missiles were intercepted.
“This is thanks in large part to your countries, to those who are helping us with air defense systems and missiles for them,” Zelenskyy told the G7 leaders in Canada. “This support is truly a matter of life and death. We must continue receiving air defense systems and missiles.”
The Ukrainian president said it was time to move production for everything needed for air defense into Ukraine.
“This is not a luxury -- it is an urgent need to save lives, here and now.”
Zelenskyy said Russia was not in the war alone, leaning on Iran and North Korea for men and, or weapons.
President Donald Trump, who has praised Russia, left the summit before Zelenskyy spoke, but the US president’s name and America’s influence were invoked several times.
