Autogun Heroes: Supercharged Launches On Steam

Relive the fast-paced action and nostalgic thrills of retro gaming in this new game Autogun Heroes: Supercharged

KOTKA, Finland, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nitro Games announces that the retro-inspired shoot 'em up adventure, Autogun Heroes: Supercharged, is now available on Steam . This game is a heartfelt tribute to classic retro titles and to the passionate players who continue to love the evergreen genre.

Autogun Heroes: Supercharged marks an exciting new chapter in the ever-expanding Autogun Heroes universe, building on the success of the award-winning mobile game . This time around, Gus and his squad take the action to PC, bringing old-school arcade excitement to both longtime fans and newcomers in a fresh adventure.

"We're big fans of classic skill-demanding gameplay here in Nitro and excited to unleash Gus and his hero squad on the big screens. This game launch is well in line with our platform expansion plans, and we see this as a big stepping stone towards reaching wider audience on more platforms. I am proud of how our team perfected the controls and game flow in this latest entry to the Autogun Heroes universe," Jussi Tähtinen, CEO & Co-Founder of Nitro Games.

Autogun Heroes: Supercharged combines tight, responsive controls with fun, skill-based platforming and classic 2D shoot 'em up mechanics. The game delivers a nostalgic yet modernized experience, enhanced with crisp, stylized graphics. Players can grow their squad and customize hero loadouts to battle relentless alien invaders across dynamic and visually stunning worlds. Dodge bullets, master enemy attack patterns, and save the universe with arcade-style gameplay that's been finely tuned for PC.

