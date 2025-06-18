'Everything's Lost': Dubai Marina Fire Victims Return To Burnt Homes, Share Tearful Videos

For the first time since a fire gutted parts of the 67-storey Marina Pinnacle Tower (also known as Tiger Tower) in Dubai Marina on Friday night, several residents were allowed back into the building to retrieve essential belongings, many walking into scenes that left them in tears.

Salma Sherif Elhouseny, an Egyptian business consultant who lived on the 40th floor, shared a heart-wrenching video of her visit. She can be seen gasping and sobbing uncontrollably as she steps over blackened rubble , led into her destroyed apartment by a Dubai Police officer who tries to comfort her.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Salma later said,“My master bedroom... it's completely gone. I'm devastated, everything's lost. My jewellery, my laptop, my clothes, birth and education certificates, all the money I had, it was all here.” She had moved to Dubai just a year and a half ago.

“I know others have lost more, but I am alone in this city. This was everything I had,” she said. Salma waited for several hours before being allowed in just before midnight through a cargo elevator.“I was just lucky they let me in."

Watch below the video shared by Salma:

Dubai Police and Civil Defence restrict entry into the tower. Tenants must register their names, submit their Emirates ID and tenancy contract (Ejari), and wait their turn. They are then taken in small groups and escorted floor by floor, with each resident given about 10 minutes to collect essential items, such as passports, medicines, laptops, and car keys.

Residents praised authorities for maintaining order.“There's a system in place, and they are trying their best,” said one tenant.

Still, the process hasn't been without strain.“Some people are misusing the opportunity by carrying heavy suitcases and staying longer than allowed. It slows everything down and delays those still waiting,” said another.

One Indian homeowner who visited his apartment on the third floor said he was relieved to find it mostly untouched.“Some smoke damage, but nothing serious. I consider myself lucky, given what others are going through.”

Not everyone has been able to enter. Yasemin Fuentes, a Turkish expat who lived on the 47th floor with her husband, daughter, and three pets, said she visited the tower thrice on Monday but gave up each time.

“More than 200 people were waiting, and it was too hot. I was told only those with medical needs or flights were being allowed in briefly,” she said.“We're still wearing the clothes we fled in. I haven't been able to get my ID or second phone.”

Yasemin said she wasn't even aware of the fire until a friend from a neighbouring tower called around 10pm to check on her.“There was no alarm . I grabbed my daughter, our two cats, and the dog. By the time we got to the stairwell, it was filled with smoke. That's when panic really kicked in.”

Meanwhile, residents continue to share updates on WhatsApp support groups :“Got our passports and car keys. Room and kitchen were safe, but the living room was hit by smoke since the balcony door was open.”

“Went to the 43rd floor. Kitchen and hall were intact, just blackened by soot. But the master bedroom is gone.”

“Update from 34th floor: Room partially damaged, hall completely gone.”

“From the 19th floor: Living room fully destroyed, hall partially affected.”

For those in shared accommodation, the process is even more complicated.“You're only allowed into your own room. Police were very strict about that,” said a tenant.“And if you're above the 40th floor, there's no electricity at all. We were given enough time to collect essentials, though.”

Despite the emotional and physical toll, many residents expressed gratitude for the structured process and the support of fellow community members.“We've lost things,” said one.“But we've also seen how people show up when it matters.”

Meanwhile, support from the now 1,000-plus-member WhatsApp group 'Support Group' to Help continues to swell. From clothing and food to temporary accommodation, residents and volunteers have kept supplies flowing to those in need.

Details of mental health professionals offering free counselling have also been shared in the group, along with access to online laughter and traditional yoga sessions held daily from 6.45am to 7.45am until Friday, part of a broader effort to help residents cope with the trauma and stress of the past few days.