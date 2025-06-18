UAE Travel: Summer Vacation Plans Unaffected For Many Despite Regional Conflict

[Editor's Note: Follow the KT live blog for live updates on the Israel-Iran conflict .]

Despite escalating regional conflict and the suspension of specific flight routes, many residents and citizens in the UAE are gearing up for summer travel as they do every year. For them, travelling is not just a vacation; it's a personal or family tradition that they are unwilling to abandon.

The ongoing conflict between Israel-Iran has disrupted flight operations in the region, causing chaos in routes worldwide. UAE airlines have been forced to extend flight cancellations due to the conflict.

UAE airports have advised travellers to check their flight status with airlines, as some countries have closed their airspace. UAE airlines has suspended flights to four destinations: Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, and Iran. Due to missile attacks between Israel and Iran, some travellers from the UAE have changed their destinations at the last minute. Others are deliberately choosing countries unaffected by suspended air routes, hoping to avoid any surprises that could delay their return.

Halima Mossa, a Dubai-based Emirati who travels every summer, isn't ready to give up her tradition. "I've booked a five-day trip to Saudi Arabia at the beginning of July to perform Umrah in Mecca and Medina," she said.

"Despite the ongoing tensions in the region, I feel relatively safe because Saudi Arabia is located in the south and far from conflict zones," she added.

She had planned to travel to Turkey with her family later in the month, but now she feels hesitant because the flight route crosses areas of tension. "As soon as things calm down, I'll book the trip right away," she said. "However, if the situation doesn't improve, I'll just visit Saudi Arabia this year."

Turkey is indirectly affected by the ongoing regional conflict due to its geographic proximity to certain hotspots, leading many travellers to exercise caution or reconsider their travel plans.

Conversely, some travellers remain completely fine. As long as their destination is far from the conflict zone, they see no reason to change or cancel their plans.

Abdullah, an Emirati from Abu Dhabi, is a frequent traveller, embarking on international journeys every three months. He expressed his excitement for his upcoming trip, saying, "I'm flying to Indonesia early tomorrow for a leisure trip. I love nature." He plans to stay for 12 days.

"I booked my flight with Qatar Airways, and the confirmation is reassuring. It indicates that the route to Indonesia is safe," he added.

Always takes precautions

Despite his passion for travel, Abdullah always takes precautions and adheres to UAE government advisories. Just three months ago, he travelled to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.

Meanwhile, others say that forgoing travel is not an option, especially when it involves long-standing family traditions.

Al Muhannadi, an Emirati from Dubai, is planning a summer trip to visit his paternal relatives. "Although I was hesitant at first, I miss my family," he said. "I carefully studied the situation. If - God forbid - flights get suspended, I'll be able to return by land."

He is scheduled to travel in late June for a one-week period. "As long as Qatar Airways confirms the flight, it means the situation is safe," he said.

Meanwhile, residents of the UAE are cancelling their travel plans to Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan, fearing they may be stranded if the conflict escalates due to the Iran-Israel conflict.