UAE Ranks 5Th Globally In Competitiveness, Approves Dh1.25 Billion For Housing

The UAE's rise to 5th place globally in the 2025 IMD World Competitiveness Ranking. The country moved up two spots from last year, ranking ahead of the US, Sweden, and Germany.

UAE ranked first in the absence of bureaucracy, second in policy adaptability, and fourth in government efficiency. The ranking reflects performance in areas such as economic strength, business environment, infrastructure, and government services.

This was announced during the UAE Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, which was chaired by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai. The meeting, held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, reviewed national progress and approved several initiatives. The session also covered housing support, trade achievements, digital services, environmental plans, and international agreements.

Sheikh Mohammed said, "Fourteen years ago, we established a competitiveness centre, uniting the efforts of key national entities. These efforts have elevated the UAE's ranking from 28th globally in 2009 to being among the top five globally in competitiveness. This achievement is a testament to years of consistent effort."

The Cabinet also approved Dh1.25 billion in housing support for 1,838 citizens in the first half of 2025 under the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme. The move aims to support stable living conditions for Emirati families across the country.

Foreign trade was another major focus. The Cabinet reviewed the signing of 27 Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs) with countries around the world. Eight of these agreements are already active. These deals helped the UAE's total trade reach Dh5.23 trillion in 2024. Non-oil exports grew to Dh440 billion, while foreign direct investment reached Dh113 billion.

To support the maritime sector, the Cabinet approved the establishment of a National Maritime Navigation Center under the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure. The centre will manage vessel tracking, safety systems, and environmental protection efforts.

On the digital front, the UAE's digital identity system has now surpassed 11 million registered users, enabling over 2.6 billion transactions across 130 government and private entities.

Efforts to combat financial crime were also discussed. The Cabinet approved the restructuring of the High Committee on Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Terrorism Financing, under the leadership of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Environmental and heritage efforts were included in the agenda. The UAE added nine new biodiversity hotspots, expanded land and marine protected areas, and launched a plan to plant 100 million mangrove trees by 2030. A new federal law to preserve cultural heritage was also approved.

The Cabinet also reviewed achievements from the latest“Make it in the Emirates” industrial platform, which attracted over 122,000 visitors and facilitated AED 168 billion in procurement opportunities. It also signed Dh11 billion in industrial agreements and introduced a new recognition category for traditional crafts.

Internationally, the Cabinet approved 13 agreements and 36 more under negotiation, covering areas like trade, visas, energy, and investment. New UAE embassies will open in Togo, Gabon, Cameroon, and Tajikistan, along with a consulate in Miami, USA.