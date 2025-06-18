Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Christopher Nolan's 'Memento' Returns To Dubai Theatres For 25Th Anniversary


2025-06-18 03:40:31
Front Row Filmed Entertainment has announced the regional re-release of Memento, Christopher Nolan's mind-bending breakthrough film, to mark its 25th anniversary. Beginning June 19, the cult classic will screen across theaters in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Lebanon, Egypt, Bahrain, Qatar, and Oman, offering cinephiles a rare opportunity to experience the puzzle-box thriller in its intended format - on the big screen.

Starring Guy Pearce, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Joe Pantoliano, Memento follows a man with anterograde amnesia who uses tattoos and Polaroid photos to track down his wife's killer - a narrative told in reverse, mirroring the protagonist's fractured memory. The film earned Nolan his first Oscar nomination and grossed over $40 million globally on a modest $9 million budget. Today, it holds a 93% score on Rotten Tomatoes and ranks among IMDb's Top 50 films of all time.

Following the immense regional success of Nolan's Oppenheimer and anniversary runs of Interstellar and Inception, Memento returns not as a nostalgia act but as a celebration of Nolan's influence and the enduring power of innovative storytelling.

For those who've never seen it, and for those who think they remember it - this is a film that demands to be experienced again. Or perhaps, for the first time.

