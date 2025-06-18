Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bomb Threat Forces Saudia Plane To Make Emergency Landing In Indonesia Khaleej Times


2025-06-18 03:40:31
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

A Saudia Airlines plane carrying Hajj pilgrims home made an emergency landing in Indonesia on Tuesday after a bomb threat, police and the carrier said, with all passengers evacuated.

The plane, carrying 442 Hajj pilgrims from Jeddah to Jakarta, landed mid-morning in North Sumatra province due to the emailed threat, Indonesia's transport ministry said.

Police were searching through luggage after checking the aircraft, said North Sumatra police chief Whisnu Hermawan.

