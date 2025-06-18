India Makes Its Presence Felt On Global Stage With G7 Invitation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence at the 2025 G7 Summit in Canada marks a pivotal moment in the global power narrative. It is not just a high-level visit - it is a statement of how the world now views India: as an essential voice in shaping global outcomes.

The G7 - comprising Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States - has long been regarded as the forum of the world's most advanced economies. But the inclusion of India at the table underscores a profound shift. In today's complex and multipolar world, no global challenge can be effectively addressed without India's participation.

India is no longer on the sidelines of global decision-making. It is at the center. The country is currently the world's fourth-largest economy and is set to become the third-largest before the end of the decade. It is also the most populous nation and one of the fastest-growing major economies - a rare combination of scale, speed, and stability.

India's leadership in digital public infrastructure, green energy transitions, and resilient supply chains is increasingly being seen as a model for the Global South. As the world seeks reliable partners beyond traditional hubs, India's role has expanded from regional anchor to global collaborator.

What sets India apart is its ability to build bridges across divides - East and West, North and South. It is one of the few countries that maintains productive ties across a broad geopolitical spectrum, offering a rare platform for inclusive dialogue in times of deepening global divides.

During its G20 presidency in 2023, India showcased its unique ability to convene, mediate, and push forward consensus on global priorities. That success laid the groundwork for its current stature - not just as a participant, but as a co-author of the global agenda.

Prime Minister Modi's participation in the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, reflects the international recognition of this reality. His presence is not symbolic - it is strategic. It signals that India's insights, partnerships, and leadership are vital to addressing the pressing challenges of our time: economic resilience, climate action, digital governance, and global security. The invitation extended by Mark Carney, Canada's Prime Minister and G7 host, also marks a much-needed reset in India-Canada ties - one grounded in mutual strategic interest.

In a world searching for stability and foresight, India offers both. The G7's embrace of India reflects a deeper understanding: the future of global leadership will be broad-based, inclusive, and anchored in cooperation across continents. And India will be central to that future.

The author is a writer at Milayabawmi