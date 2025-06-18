403
ICE Releases NYC Mayoral Candidate Brad Lander
(MENAFN) Brad Lander, a progressive contender in New York City's mayoral race and the city’s current Comptroller, was taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Tuesday—but released hours later without facing any charges.
Lander was detained for nearly four hours at the ICE field office inside Federal Plaza in Manhattan. He walked out alongside his wife and New York Governor Kathy Hochul, who had joined a growing crowd of supporters and fellow mayoral hopefuls gathering outside after word of his detention spread.
“I’m gonna sleep in my bed tonight, safe with my family,” Lander told members of the press.
“I’m grateful to hear that the charges are not being brought, but if they are, I’ve got a lawyer. I don’t have to worry about my due process rights,” he added.
According to Lander, the goal of his presence at the courthouse was to spotlight how immigrants in New York are routinely arrested by ICE agents immediately after their court hearings—even when their cases are dismissed.
He emphasized that many migrants are not only unaware of the risk of arrest following court appearances but are often left without legal representation, raising serious concerns about violations of their due process rights.
Lander’s detainment occurred as he was accompanying a migrant out of immigration court. His arrest comes amid a nationwide immigration enforcement campaign led by ICE under President Donald Trump’s administration.
In recent weeks, ICE agents have increased activity at the federal courthouse in Manhattan, targeting undocumented individuals. Lander has been among a handful of city officials monitoring these proceedings closely.
The latest wave of immigration raids has ignited protests throughout the country. California, in particular, has seen intense demonstrations, as President Trump has sent thousands of National Guard troops and U.S. Marines to support federal agents in Los Angeles.
