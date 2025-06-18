Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mayoral Gets Freed After ICE Detention

2025-06-18 03:38:20
(MENAFN) Brad Lander, a contender in New York City’s mayoral race, was freed Tuesday after being briefly detained by agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) with no accusations filed.

The city comptroller was confined inside Federal Plaza—the site of ICE’s New York field headquarters—for almost four hours before exiting alongside his spouse and New York Governor Kathy Hochul, who had joined a crowd of supporters and rival candidates gathered outside once word of his arrest circulated.

“I’m gonna sleep in my bed tonight, safe with my family,” Lander told journalists.
“I’m grateful to hear that the charges are not being brought, but if they are, I’ve got a lawyer. I don’t have to worry about my due process rights,” he added.

Following his release, Lander said his aim was to highlight the plight of numerous migrants in the city who attend court dates only to be seized by federal officers once their cases are dismissed.

He emphasized that many immigrants are deprived of fundamental due process safeguards, frequently appearing before judges without legal counsel and unaware they could be taken into custody immediately afterward.

The progressive office holder, known for championing police overhauls, had been escorting a detainee out of immigration court when ICE agents apprehended him.

His detention occurred amid nationwide immigration sweeps ordered by President Donald Trump as part of a broader clampdown on unauthorized migrants.

