403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Mayoral Gets Freed After ICE Detention
(MENAFN) Brad Lander, a contender in New York City’s mayoral race, was freed Tuesday after being briefly detained by agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) with no accusations filed.
The city comptroller was confined inside Federal Plaza—the site of ICE’s New York field headquarters—for almost four hours before exiting alongside his spouse and New York Governor Kathy Hochul, who had joined a crowd of supporters and rival candidates gathered outside once word of his arrest circulated.
“I’m gonna sleep in my bed tonight, safe with my family,” Lander told journalists.
“I’m grateful to hear that the charges are not being brought, but if they are, I’ve got a lawyer. I don’t have to worry about my due process rights,” he added.
Following his release, Lander said his aim was to highlight the plight of numerous migrants in the city who attend court dates only to be seized by federal officers once their cases are dismissed.
He emphasized that many immigrants are deprived of fundamental due process safeguards, frequently appearing before judges without legal counsel and unaware they could be taken into custody immediately afterward.
The progressive office holder, known for championing police overhauls, had been escorting a detainee out of immigration court when ICE agents apprehended him.
His detention occurred amid nationwide immigration sweeps ordered by President Donald Trump as part of a broader clampdown on unauthorized migrants.
The city comptroller was confined inside Federal Plaza—the site of ICE’s New York field headquarters—for almost four hours before exiting alongside his spouse and New York Governor Kathy Hochul, who had joined a crowd of supporters and rival candidates gathered outside once word of his arrest circulated.
“I’m gonna sleep in my bed tonight, safe with my family,” Lander told journalists.
“I’m grateful to hear that the charges are not being brought, but if they are, I’ve got a lawyer. I don’t have to worry about my due process rights,” he added.
Following his release, Lander said his aim was to highlight the plight of numerous migrants in the city who attend court dates only to be seized by federal officers once their cases are dismissed.
He emphasized that many immigrants are deprived of fundamental due process safeguards, frequently appearing before judges without legal counsel and unaware they could be taken into custody immediately afterward.
The progressive office holder, known for championing police overhauls, had been escorting a detainee out of immigration court when ICE agents apprehended him.
His detention occurred amid nationwide immigration sweeps ordered by President Donald Trump as part of a broader clampdown on unauthorized migrants.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- FXIFYTM And Weforest Partner Again To Tackle Deforestation In 2025
- SBI VEN CAPITAL INVESTS €1 MILLION IN COLOSSUS DIGITAL's BRIDGE ROUND
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
CommentsNo comment