PZZA Wave Analysis 17 June 2025

PZZA: ⬇️ Sell

– PZZA reversed from key resistance level 53.90

– Likely to fall to support level 45.85

PZZA recently reversed down from the key resistance level 53.90 (which has been steadily reversing the price from the end of 2024), intersecting with the upper weekly Bollinger Band.

The downward reversal from the resistance level 53.90 formed the weekly Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Long-legged Doji – a strong sell signal for PZZA.

Given the clear long-term downtrend and the overbought weekly Stochastic, PZZA can be expected to fall to the next support level 45.85.