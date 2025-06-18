WTI Crude Oil Wave Analysis 17 June 2025

WTI crude oil: ⬆️ Buy

– WTI crude oil reversed from round support level 70.00

– Likely to rise to resistance level 78.00

WTI crude oil recently reversed from the round support level 70.00 coinciding with the upper trendline of the recently broken up channel from May.

The downward reversal from the support level 70.00 formed the weekly Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Bullish Engulfing – which increases the probability WTI will continue to rise in the active impulse wave C.

Given the strength of the active impulse wave C, WTI crude oil can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 78.00 (target for the completion of wave (4), which reversed the price in January).