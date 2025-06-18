Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israel launches sixty aircrafts targeting Iran

2025-06-18 03:32:16
(MENAFN) Israeli military forces have carried out a fresh wave of air attacks targeting Iran, according to an army spokesperson. On Tuesday, the Israeli Defense Forces reported that “60 aircraft are now attacking the area in Iran from which most of the missiles were launched at Israel, including 12 underground sites in Tehran,” as stated by the spokesperson, Efi Defrin.

Defrin further claimed that Israeli air operations have forced “Iranian regime forces… to the center of the country thanks to Israeli Air Force strikes.” He also alleged that “dozens of Air Force aircraft are continuously patrolling the skies over Isfahan, identifying threats in real time and attacking.”

Earlier reports from Iranian media described loud and ongoing explosions in western and central Tehran, reflecting the severity of the strikes.

The regional situation has dramatically intensified since Friday, when Israel launched coordinated aerial bombardments targeting a range of military and nuclear facilities across Iran. Tehran responded with missile attacks aimed at Israeli territory.

Israeli officials have reported that Iranian missile strikes since Friday have resulted in at least 24 fatalities and hundreds of injuries. Meanwhile, Iranian sources claim that Israeli attacks have caused at least 224 deaths and injured over 1,000 people.

