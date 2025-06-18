403
Thousands of Iranians Rally to Back Nation’s Leadership
(MENAFN) Bold show of public support unfolded Tuesday night in Tehran as thousands of Iranians converged on Palestine Square to rally behind the nation’s leaders and military response to Israel.
The demonstration was held in close proximity to the home of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, underscoring its symbolic significance.
Crowds waved national flags and displayed images of Khamenei, voicing strong opposition to both Israel and the United States through a chorus of slogans.
Despite a stark warning from U.S. President Donald Trump to “evacuate Tehran,” the event drew numerous families, including children, indicating widespread civilian participation.
Security forces, including police and military personnel, maintained a visible presence at the scene.
Tensions have reached a boiling point in the region since last Friday, when Israel initiated a series of air raids targeting Iranian military and nuclear sites. Tehran responded with a wave of missile attacks.
According to Israeli officials, Iranian strikes have left at least 24 people dead and injured hundreds more.
Iran, meanwhile, reported a significantly higher toll from Israel’s offensive, stating that 224 people have been killed and over 1,000 wounded.
