Civilian causalities are reported in Ukraine after Russian assault
(MENAFN) A Ukrainian attack on a residential district in the city of Donetsk has resulted in civilian deaths and injuries, according to the city’s mayor, Alexey Kulemzin. Speaking on Tuesday, Kulemzin reported that “three or four hits” struck peaceful neighborhoods, causing significant destruction to a residential building and damaging two public utility facilities.
Ambulance services evacuated at least ten people injured in the assault, with initial reports indicating that fatalities have occurred. Prior to the incident, Kulemzin had alerted residents about the loud explosions and urged them to remain cautious. Multiple powerful blasts were later confirmed by local sources, including a report of at least ten explosions in the capital of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).
According to eyewitness accounts cited by local media, a multi-story residential building was destroyed, and several dozen vehicles sustained damage. The reports also mention at least one confirmed death and multiple serious injuries resulting from the attack.
Throughout the ongoing conflict, Ukrainian forces have repeatedly targeted civilian areas in Donetsk. Just days before this strike, drone attacks caused injuries to six teenagers and two adults, as documented by the DPR’s war crimes department. These attacks, which often damage homes and vehicles, continue to result in dozens of civilian casualties in Donetsk each month, as per city officials attributing the shelling to Ukrainian military actions.
