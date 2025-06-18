403
U.S.-Russia Talks on Diplomatic Normalization Temporarily Stalled
(MENAFN) The effort to normalize diplomatic relations between Russia and the United States has been temporarily stalled, according to Yury Ushakov, an aide to the Russian president.
During a briefing on Tuesday, Ushakov explained that while the next meeting to advance the normalization process was initially scheduled to take place in Moscow, the American side later proposed a pause.
"It was originally agreed to hold the next meeting on the normalization of relations in Moscow, but later the Americans suggested a break," Ushakov said.
He further noted that the specifics of when and where the talks will resume remain undecided, pending coordination between the U.S. State Department and the Russian Foreign Ministry.
"Now, obviously, some kind of agreement will be reached between the U.S. State Department and the Russian Foreign Ministry on where and when to hold the next meeting," he stated. "So far, the issue has been somewhat suspended."
Adding to the developments, Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, confirmed that the United States had canceled the upcoming negotiations focused on resolving tensions and facilitating the normal operation of diplomatic missions in both countries.
"We hope that the pause they have taken will not prove excessively prolonged," Zakharova remarked.
The dialogue between Moscow and Washington on these diplomatic issues began earlier this year, with the first round of consultations held on February 27 in Istanbul. A second round followed on April 10, also in Istanbul.
