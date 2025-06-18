Clarivate Unveils The 2025 Journal Citation Reports

50th Anniversary Year Sees Strengthened Focus on Research Integrity

LONDON, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT ), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today released the 2025 update to the Journal Citation Reports (JCR). This is the 50th anniversary of the industry-leading annual reports, which provide a comprehensive overview of the world's leading and trusted academic journals, offering academic institutions, researchers, and publishers the ability to gauge journals' trustworthiness and impact.

Only journals that have met the rigorous quality standards for inclusion in the Web of Science Core Collection are featured within the Journal Citation Reports, which ensures users can confidently rely on the information and descriptive data provided. The annual reports provide a rich array of publisher–neutral data, metrics, and analysis to enhance user understanding of journal performance, including the widely recognized Journal Impact Factor (JIF) and the Journal Citation Indicator.

The JCR includes data from a total of 22,249 journals across 254 categories

Over 6,200 of these were published via gold open access

Scholarly journals from 111 countries are recognized and receive a JIF, including 14,591 in the sciences and 7,559 in the social sciences, as well as 3,368 journals in the arts and humanities

618 journals receive a JIF for the first time This year's release excludes citations to and from retracted content when calculating the JIF numerator, ensuring that citations from retracted articles do not contribute to the numerical value of the JIF. However, retracted articles will still be included in the article count (JIF denominator), maintaining transparency and accountability. This policy affects 1% of journals .

Dr. Nandita Quaderi, Senior Vice President & Editor-in-Chief, Web of Science, Clarivate, said: "We are proud to remain true to our heritage while adapting to changes in the scholarly landscape. As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the JCR, we are embracing our founder Eugene Garfield's vision and looking to the future, reinforcing our dedication to maintaining the integrity of the scientific record and continuing our journey towards a more equitable, transparent and trustworthy scholarly ecosystem."

Emmanuel Thiveaud, Senior Vice President, Research and Analytics, Academia & Government at Clarivate said: "We are excited to present the 2025 edition of the Journal Citation Reports, which continues to serve as a vital tool for the global research community. These valuable data and insights empower researchers and institutions to make informed decisions, fostering the advancement of knowledge and innovation."

To explore all available data, metrics and analysis visit the Journal Citation Reports.

For more detailed information on this year's changes, please see our blog .

