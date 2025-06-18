Netdocuments Helps Schofield Sweeney Enhance Legal Services & Drive Strategic Growth

Intelligent document management system supports firm's commitment to excellence and expansion

LONDON, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Schofield Sweeney , an award-winning full-service law firm with offices in Bradford, Leeds, Huddersfield, and London, has implemented NetDocuments , the leading cloud-based intelligent document management system (DMS) for legal professionals. This strategic move underscores the firm's dedication to delivering exceptional client service and its vision for sustainable growth.

Recognized in The Times Best Law Firms 2024 and The Sunday Times Best Places to Work 2024 and 2025, Schofield Sweeney has consistently demonstrated excellence in legal practice and workplace culture. The adoption of NetDocuments aligns with the firm's proactive approach to integrating innovative technologies that enhance efficiency and client satisfaction.

"Our decision to implement NetDocuments was driven by our commitment to providing the highest quality service to our clients," said Graham Sweeney, Managing Partner at Schofield Sweeney. "The platform's intuitive interface and robust features have streamlined our workflows, enabling our team to focus more on delivering strategic legal advice."

The transition to NetDocuments, managed by partner OneAdvanced, involved the seamless migration of over four million documents from their practice management system, Partner for Windows. This process was completed without disrupting daily operations, ensuring continuity of service for clients.

Key benefits already realized by the firm include:



Enhanced Accessibility: Team members can securely access documents from any location, supporting flexible work arrangements and improving response times.



Improved Collaboration: The platform's integration with Microsoft Office 365 and DocuSign facilitates real-time collaboration and efficient document handling.

Future-Ready Infrastructure: NetDocuments scalability positions the firm to adapt to evolving client needs and technological advancements.

Schofield Sweeney has already begun investigating legal AI use cases, such as for reviewing documents, with NetDocuments ndMAX AI tools. Added Graham Sweeney, "We're not standing still. NetDocuments is supporting our growth journey as we work to deliver greater value to a growing client base and drive revenue. We are already enjoying the benefits on simple things such as finding documents in seconds instead of minutes, and NetDocuments gives us the agility to begin exploring use cases for new technologies like AI and semantic search."

Kerri Dearing, VP of International Business at NetDocuments, said: "Schofield Sweeney is making a smart, strategic investment in its future. By laying a strong foundation with NetDocuments, the firm isn't just adopting a document management system, it's creating a launchpad for innovation, flexibility and long-term success. We're proud to partner with a firm that understands how technology can enable them to deliver even more value to their clients, without losing sight of what already makes them great."

About NetDocuments

NetDocuments enables legal professionals to do their best work with an intelligent document management system (DMS) that goes beyond getting organized and brings to life seamless AI, powerful workflows, and smarter experiences. The #1 trusted cloud-native DMS for 25+years, NetDocuments delivers tools to make work easier throughout the document lifecycle - from award-winning automation and AI to email management, search, collaboration, document bundling, advanced security, and more. The platform also integrates with 150+ other technologies, including Microsoft 365, DocuSign, and practice management systems, making it a core solution that meets users wherever they work.

Supporting more than 7,000 law firms, corporate legal departments, and public sector organizations worldwide, NetDocuments is recognized as one of America's fastest-growing private companies, appearing on the Inc. 5000 list for three consecutive years. To learn more, visit netdocuments .

© 2025 NetDocuments Software, Inc. All rights reserved.

About Schofield Sweeney:

Schofield Sweeney is a leading commercial law firm with a strong regional presence and national reach, known for delivering pragmatic, high-quality legal advice. With offices in London, Leeds, Bradford, and Huddersfield, the firm serves businesses, individuals, and institutions across a wide range of sectors. Its 170+ professionals are recognised for their practical approach, deep client relationships, and commitment to positive outcomes. Schofield Sweeney is consistently ranked in The Legal 500 and Chambers & Partners and was recently named one of The Times Best Law Firms 2024 and a Sunday Times Best Place to Work. For more information, visit .

Media contact

Spark Communications

[email protected]

+44 (0) 20 7436 0420

SOURCE NetDocuments

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED