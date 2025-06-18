NY Top Docs Honors Dr. Azeem Khan As A 2025 Top Doctor

Dr. Azeem Khan

Dr. Azeem Khan has been reviewed and approved by NY Top Docs based on merit for 2025

FOREST HILLS, NY, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Azeem Khan is a skilled Interventional Gastroenterologist with over 25 years of experience in private practice. After earning his medical degree from Grant Medical College at the University of Bombay in India, Dr. Khan completed his Internal Medicine Residency at New York Medical College in Valhalla, NY, followed by a chief resident year at McMaster University in Ontario, Canada. He then pursued specialized training as a Gastroenterology and Hepatology Fellow at New York Medical College.Board-certified in both Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine, Dr. Khan has earned Fellow status with two prestigious organizations: The American College of Gastroenterology (FACG) and The American College of Physicians (FACP). He is an active member of the American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy and the New York Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy. Dr. Khan also serves as an attending physician at New York Hospital of Queens and North Shore LIJ Health Systems, while holding a clinical assistant professor position at Weill Cornell Medical College.With extensive training in advanced endoscopic techniques, Dr. Khan specializes in procedures such as Halo Ablation for Barrett's Esophagus, Hemorrhoid Ablation, and Endoscopic Mucosal Resection (EMR) for the removal of large colon polyps. He is also skilled in Endoscopic Ultrasonography (EUS) for staging and diagnosing GI cancers, including pancreatic, esophageal, and gastric cancers.With his extensive expertise and commitment to patient care, Dr. Khan continues to lead the way in advancing gastroenterological treatments and improving outcomes for his patients.To learn more about Dr. Azeem Khan, please visit:---About UsNY Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New York online in an easy to use format. NY Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NY Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, e-mail us at ... and/or visit .

