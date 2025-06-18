National Child Nutrition Conference Celebrates 40 Years, Opens Call For Presenters For NCNC26 In Las Vegas

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The National CACFP Association (NCA) proudly announces the 2026 National Child Nutrition Conference (NCNC26) , celebrating 40 years of advancing nutrition in child and adult care settings across the country. This milestone event will take place April 13–17, 2026, at the Westgate Las Vegas, welcoming thousands of nutrition professionals for a week of training, networking and inspiration.As part of this special anniversary year, NCA invites experts, educators and leaders to submit presentation proposals and contribute to shaping the future of nutrition in care settings.Professionals working in the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP), Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) and related fields are encouraged to apply. This is an opportunity to share innovative practices, research, tools and real-world strategies with a national audience of sponsors, providers, centers, state agencies and nonprofit organizations.Presentation formats include:. Workshops: One-hour sessions with engaging presentations and supporting materials.. Speed Sessions: 30-minute, content-rich sessions with no Q&A.. Shop Talks: 30-minute facilitated discussions in small groups.. Academies: In-depth two- to three-hour sessions offered pre- or post-conference.Interested presenters can learn more and apply at cacfp/conference . The early decision deadline for proposal submissions is September 3, 2025.Since 1986, the National CACFP Association (NCA) has been a leading national organization offering support to thousands within the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) community. Its overarching goal is to ensure nutrition security for families by facilitating access to vital food programs.

