National Child Nutrition Conference Celebrates 40 Years, Opens Call For Presenters For NCNC26 In Las Vegas
As part of this special anniversary year, NCA invites experts, educators and leaders to submit presentation proposals and contribute to shaping the future of nutrition in care settings.
Professionals working in the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP), Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) and related fields are encouraged to apply. This is an opportunity to share innovative practices, research, tools and real-world strategies with a national audience of sponsors, providers, centers, state agencies and nonprofit organizations.
Presentation formats include:
. Workshops: One-hour sessions with engaging presentations and supporting materials.
. Speed Sessions: 30-minute, content-rich sessions with no Q&A.
. Shop Talks: 30-minute facilitated discussions in small groups.
. Academies: In-depth two- to three-hour sessions offered pre- or post-conference.
Interested presenters can learn more and apply at cacfp/conference . The early decision deadline for proposal submissions is September 3, 2025.
Since 1986, the National CACFP Association (NCA) has been a leading national organization offering support to thousands within the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) community. Its overarching goal is to ensure nutrition security for families by facilitating access to vital food programs.
