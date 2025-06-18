'It'll Be A Bit Weird Not Seeing No. 18...': Stokes Feels India Will Miss Virat's 'Fighting Spirit' In England Tests
Team India is taking up the big challenge of a five-Test tour without players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, both of whom have announced their retirement from Test cricket just before the tour. The Indian team will be led by a new face, Shubman Gill, after the India stalwarts announced their retirement from Test cricket last month.
In a video released by England Cricket on their Instagram, Stokes said, "I think what India will miss will be his fighting spirit out in the game, his competitiveness, desire to win. He has made number 18 his, hasn't he? It'll be a bit weird not seeing number 18 on the back of anyone... of any Indian shirt, but he has been class for them for a long period of time."
Kohil ended his 14-year career worth 9,230 runs in 123 matches at an average of 46.85, including 30 centuries. He hung up his spikes as the fourth-most successful Test captain overall, behind Graeme Smith (53 wins), Ricky Ponting (48 wins), and Steve Waugh (41 wins).
Stokes further revealed that he texted Kohli after the Indian ace announced to draw curtains to his illustrious red ball career. "I did text him, saying it's going to be a shame not to play against him because I love playing against Virat. We both love playing against each other because we have that same mindset when we are out in the field that it's a battle,” he said.
“He has been incredible and he deserves sort of I'm sure no doubt there's been a lot of praise for him over in India. There's definitely been praise from players over here and you know he's done really well against England so yeah, he has been a class player.” Stokes added.
The England tour also signals the start of a new era for Indian cricket, under the new captain Gill. This five-match seroes also marks the beginning of the 2025–27 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle for both teams.
India will face England in the first Test of the five-match series at the Headingley Cricket Ground from June 20. The second Test will be played at Edgbaston from July 2 while the third Test will be held at the iconic Lord's beginning on July 10.
Both India and England will later travel to Manchester for the fourth Test to be played at Old Trafford from July 23, before concluding the Test series at the Kennington Oval in London starting on July 31.
India are aiming to win a Test series in England for the first time since 2007.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- FXIFYTM And Weforest Partner Again To Tackle Deforestation In 2025
- SBI VEN CAPITAL INVESTS €1 MILLION IN COLOSSUS DIGITAL's BRIDGE ROUND
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
CommentsNo comment