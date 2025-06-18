Karnataka High Court Issues Notice Over Mandatory Smart Meters And Tender Process

Bengaluru: The High Court has issued a notice to the Karnataka state government regarding petitions challenging the mandatory installation of smart meters for electricity consumption and the tender awarded to Rajashree Electricals Private Limited. A divisional bench headed by Acting Chief Justice V. Kameshwar Rao heard three separate petitions filed by Karnataka Vidyut Sene, Ramachandra Anaveri, Jayapal, and others. The court issued notices to the government and other respondents, including Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM), Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission, and Rajashree Electricals Private Limited, on Tuesday and adjourned the hearing for a month.

Petitioners question legality of mandatory smart meters and tender process

The Energy Department is planning to make smart meters mandatory for all electricity connections in the state and has proposed a 2% cess on the assets of all local bodies to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The central government has directed the state to install smart meters for all electricity connections, including new and temporary ones.

To qualify for central government subsidies under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), local bodies must clear all outstanding electricity dues to ESCOMs. However, various ESCOMs and KPTCL are collectively owed around ₹15,000 crore by local bodies. As the state government lacks the funds to repay this amount, it has proposed a 2% cess on local body assets, with the collected funds to be transferred to ESCOMs.

The Energy Department's proposal further states that if the central government extends the RDSS scheme, currently set to expire in December, smart meters can be mandated for all connections across Karnataka.

Energy Minister K.J. George, during a press conference, mentioned that the Union Power Minister recently instructed all southern states to mandate smart meters during a meeting of energy ministers.