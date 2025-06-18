Salman Khan's Sikandar Faces Rs 91 Crore Loss Because Of Piracy- Full Detail Here

Almost two and a half months have passed since the release of Salman Khan's film 'Sikandar'. Released on March 30, 2025, the film proved to be a disaster at the box office. The film received neither good reviews from critics nor positive word-of-mouth publicity among the audience. On top of that, it was also leaked online upon its release. According to recent reports, the film suffered a loss of approximately ₹91 crore due to piracy, and now the film's producer, Sajid Nadiadwala, has prepared to recover the losses.

How 'Sikandar' Makers Will Recover the Loss From the Leak

Bollywood Hungama, quoting sources in its report, wrote that the production team has started discussions on digital piracy insurance cover. It is being said that this will be Bollywood's biggest piracy insurance claim. The report quoted a source as saying, "An audit was recently conducted to ascertain the impact of the film's leak and its impact on revenue. Ernst & Young (EnY) has submitted a report on this, which revealed that the film suffered a loss of approximately ₹91 crore due to piracy." This figure of loss has been derived from a combination of comparative modeling and market benchmarking. According to the report, pre-release box office expectations, theater-wise occupancy trends, and the region-wise decline in earnings after the leak were probably analyzed.

'Sikandar' Leaked Before Release!

It has reportedly come to light that the film was uploaded on encrypted messaging platforms and illegal streaming sites just hours after its release, and in many cases even before that. Due to this, it had to suffer a heavy loss at the box office. It is being said that in many places, the leaked version also included scenes that were not in the theatrical version, such as Sikandar meeting medical students in Dharavi, a long flashback of Kamaruddin's collapse due to lung disease, and the scene where Sikandar learns about Rashmika Mandanna's character's dream of becoming a lawyer. There is also a scene before the interval where Sikandar's team tells him about several issues, such as Kamaruddin's deteriorating health, Vaidehi (Kajal Aggarwal) leaving home, and Nisha (Anjini Dhawan) falling ill. All these give Sikandar reasons to stay in Mumbai. There is also a deleted scene in which Vaidehi attempts suicide. These scenes were removed from the final cut.

'Sikandar' Budget and Earnings

According to reports, 'Sikandar', directed by A.R. Murugadoss, was made on a budget of around ₹200 crore. The film managed to collect ₹103.45 crore at the domestic box office and proved to be a disaster. Apart from Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj also played an important role in the film.