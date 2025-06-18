For 37 Days, He Kept Quiet: Jairam Ramesh Urges PM Modi To Call All-Party Meet After Talks With Trump

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to call an all-party meeting to take opposition parties to the confidence on India's position on US President Donald Trump's claim of mediation between India and Pakistan.

Jairam Ramesh questions PM Modi's 37-day silence

The General Secretary in charge of Communications of the Congress party, questioned the silence of Prime Minister Modi for 37 days after later holding a telephonic conversation with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit and conveyed the message that India has never accepted and will never accept mediation on the issues with Pakistan."Now, for 37 days, the Prime Minister did not say anything. Now, today, we are told that he had a 35-minute call with President Trump, and there is a readout of what the Prime Minister is supposed to have said to Mr Trump. President Trump has also put out a statement from the White House; there is a difference between the two statements. Normally, these statements are different because they appeal to different audiences," he said."For 37 days, the Prime Minister has kept quiet. And today, we are being asked to believe that this is what he told President Trump. All I'm saying is..... Why can't the Prime Minister call an all-party meeting tomorrow or the day after tomorrow? Take the opposition party leaders into confidence and say the same thing which has been put out today by the foreign secretary," the Congress leader added his tweet on Pakistani Field Marshall Asim Munir and US President Donald Trump, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said, "He should have made the US President aware of the direct link between Asim Munir's inflammatory, incendiary, provocative, absolutely unacceptable remarks that he made, which gave oxygen to the Pahalgam terrorists. Pahalgam terrorist attack was a reflection of those remarks of General Asim Munir and the same person is now being invited for a one-on-one lunch with President Trump...In my view, this is an absolute insult to India."This came after Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, which took place in Canada. During the conversation, which lasted over half an hour, PM Modi briefed the US President about India's Operation Sindoor and firmly conveyed the message that India has never accepted and will never accept mediation on the issues with Pakistan noted, "Prime Minister Modi made it clear to President Trump that during this entire episode, at no time, at any level, were issues such as the India-US trade deal or mediation by the US between India and Pakistan discussed. The halt to military action was discussed directly between India and Pakistan, through existing channels of the two armies, and was at the request of Pakistan."He added, "Prime Minister Modi stressed that India has never accepted mediation, does not accept it, and will never accept it. There is complete political unanimity in India on this issue."

Trump expresses support for India's fight against terrorism

The remarks come after the US President had time and again claimed that he had used trade as a means for the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan stated that US President Trump understood the points made in detail by the Prime Minister and expressed support for India's fight against terrorism. (ANI)