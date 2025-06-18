Pakistan's Jaffar Express's Six Coaches Derail After Blast Near Jacobabad Track (WATCH)

A major rail accident was narrowly averted on Wednesday when six bogies of the Jaffar Express derailed following a powerful blast on the tracks near Jacobabad in Sindh, Pakistan.

⚡ Six bogies of Jaffar express plying from Quetta to Peshawar derailed after a blast on a railway track near Jacobabad, Sindh #Pakistan. No casualty reported so far. Train services have been temporarily suspended. twitter/sTZkYBxJbf

- Raja Muneeb (@RajaMuneeb) June 18, 2025

The train, travelling from Quetta to Peshawar, was hit by an explosion suspected to have been caused by an improvised device.

An explosion occurred on the railway track near Jacobabad, Balochistan province causing four coaches of the Jaffar Express to derail. The train was en route from Peshawar to Quetta. According to police, the blast left a 3-foot-wide crater on the track, and around 6 feet of the... twitter/ltXbrEUwdt

- Abdullah Jan Sabir (@AbdullahJanSab1) June 18, 2025

According to police, the blast reportedly left a 3-foot-wide crater on the track, and around 6 feet of the rail line was completely destroyed.

No casualties have been reported so far, but the incident has prompted the temporary suspension of all train services in the region. Security forces and railway officials are on site, and a probe is underway to determine the cause and possible perpetrators behind the blast.