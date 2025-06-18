Suspended For Not Working On Weekend, Man Goes On Vacation Netizens Call It A 'Win'
However, there is a twist! While the man was enjoying his vacation during the suspension period, he got called into work. Check how things unfolded next:
In a viral Reddit post, a man who said he works at a law firm in Mumbai said he was“suspended from work for a week just because I said NO to work on weekends.”Also Read | Netizens weigh in as a rant about Indian hiring managers goes viral
This initial post was made in a visibly irritable mood.
However, in a follow-up post, the tone changed to a cheerful one, and the man said,“GOT CALLED TO SHOW UP BUT I HAD ALREADY WENT ON A VACAY FOR A WEEK.”
Caught in a fix, the man simply replied:“I will do as you said before.”Also Read | Senior manager kisses colleague, gets fired: Court asks company to rehire him Here's how netizens reacted:
Netizens rejoiced at his decision to use the suspension for a vacation and called it a“win” for him. Several social media users also suggested that he use the time to look for a job switch instead.
“Asks for one holiday. Gets 7. Win,” exclaimed a user.
Another said,“You got a time-out from toxicity. Consider yourself lucky.”
A netizen shared that if it were his office, things would've been uglier.“Consider yourself lucky. If I say no on weekends, then they will give me extra weekends to work. I wish they would suspend me too lol.”
Netizens suggested that the Redditor change his job, saying,“Use this time to switch jobs.”
“Time to switch and permanently be suspended from such a toxic place ,” said a user.Also Read | Gen Z leading profound generational shift in workplace: Report
One user was in complete disbelief about the reason for his suspension, and said.“Is this a thing? HR must be high...and bro, chill and start looking. ASAP.”
