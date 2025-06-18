Singapore-Flagged Cargo Ship Fire Off The Kerala Coast Partially Contained, Says DGS
A DGS report described the situation as of June 17 and noted a significant decrease in visible flames and smoke intensity across most areas of the vessel, which caught fire following an explosion in one of its containers. The ship was en route from Mumbai to Colombo.
The report also highlighted several positive developments, including the vessel's reduced pace, its offshore course, and its current location approximately 68.5 nautical miles off the Kerala coast . However, it also pointed out ongoing concerns such as persistent smoke from specific sections of the ship, a history of internal flare-ups requiring continuous firefighting efforts, unfavorable weather conditions, and the lack of a secondary towline.'Weather at the site remains adverse'
The DGS stated,“Weather at the site remains adverse, with westerly winds between 29–34 knots, gusting up to 39 knots, intermittent heavy rainfall, and periods of zero visibility, all of which are significantly impeding firefighting and boarding operations.”Also Read | Explosion hits Singapore-flagged ship off Kerala coast, Indian Navy sends help
It added setting up a second towline was important considering the dynamic sea state and the structural stresses already gone by the vessel, further stating the ship remains connected via a single towline to a tugboat -- Offshore Warrior.
The DGS report also noted that stability assessments indicate the vessel was operating within 90% of the acceptable seagoing parameters. However, focused evaluations of hull strength, particularly in areas exposed to high heat remain a key priority.Also Read | Five shipbuilding stocks to watch as India strengthens ties with Japan
Additionally, it mentioned that contingency discussions are underway regarding a potential Port of Refuge, with Jebel Ali in Dubai being the primary option. This is contingent on full fire suppression, verification of the vessel's structural integrity, and obtaining the necessary regulatory clearances.
(With inputs from PTI)
