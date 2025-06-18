ED Searches 37 Locations In Delhi Classroom Construction Scam Probe
The federal probe agency undertook the searches after registering a criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) taking cognisance of a Delhi Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) FIR.
“At least 37 premises of contractors and private entities are being covered by the ED officials,” the sources said.
However, it was not immediately clear if some politicians were being covered.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered a case against AAP leaders and former Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain in its April 30 FIR, alleging financial irregularities amounting to ₹2,000 crore in the construction of over 12,000 classrooms or semi-permanent structures in Delhi government schools under the Arvind Kejriwal-led administration.
(This is a developing story)Key Takeaways
- The ED's investigation highlights significant allegations of corruption within the previous government administration. The probe underscores the importance of accountability in public spending, especially in education. The case exemplifies ongoing efforts by authorities to combat financial irregularities and uphold the rule of law.
