Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
ED Searches 37 Locations In Delhi Classroom Construction Scam Probe

ED Searches 37 Locations In Delhi Classroom Construction Scam Probe


2025-06-18 03:11:12
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday raided multiple premises in the national capital as part of a money laundering probe into the classrooms construction 'scam' that is alleged to have taken place during the previous AAP government, official sources told PTI.

The federal probe agency undertook the searches after registering a criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) taking cognisance of a Delhi Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) FIR.

Also Read: Delhi Cabinet approves ordinance to regulate school fees, to be sent for President's nod

“At least 37 premises of contractors and private entities are being covered by the ED officials,” the sources said.

However, it was not immediately clear if some politicians were being covered.

Also Read: School fee hike row: DPS Dwarka cancels order striking names of 30 students over failure to pay hiked fee

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered a case against AAP leaders and former Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain in its April 30 FIR, alleging financial irregularities amounting to ₹2,000 crore in the construction of over 12,000 classrooms or semi-permanent structures in Delhi government schools under the Arvind Kejriwal-led administration.

(With inputs from PTI)

(This is a developing story)

Key Takeaways
  • The ED's investigation highlights significant allegations of corruption within the previous government administration.
  • The probe underscores the importance of accountability in public spending, especially in education.
  • The case exemplifies ongoing efforts by authorities to combat financial irregularities and uphold the rule of law.

MENAFN18062025007365015876ID1109688603

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search