Taliban Making Steady Gains Toward Global Legitimacy

MENAFN - Asia Times) The Taliban's quest for legitimacy is gaining momentum after Pakistan upgraded diplomatic ties last month, promoting its charge d'affaires in Kabul to the rank of ambassador and accepting the Taliban's counterpart in Islamabad.

At the time, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said the Pakistan-Afghanistan relationship was on a“positive trajectory” and that the move was a positive step towards“enhanced engagement” in the areas of trade, security and counterterrorism.

This is a big win for the Taliban, particularly after its relationship with Islamabad broke down over terror attacks on Pakistani soil by the Taliban-affiliated militant group Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The situation had reached crisis levels when Pakistan carried out airstrikes on alleged terror camps in Afghanistan last year, killing 46 people and sparking border skirmishes between Taliban and Pakistani soldiers.

Pakistan's recognition is the latest in a series of diplomatic victories for the Taliban. China was the first country to seek closer ties, sending its ambassador to Kabul in 2023 before accepting the credentials of a Taliban envoy in Beijing. At the time, Chinese officials said the Taliban should not be excluded from the international community.

Today, China is the Taliban's closest partner. China recently hosted a trilateral meeting with Taliban and Pakistani officials in Beijing that successfully cooled tensions between the Taliban and Pakistan.

Beijing also announced it would extend the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to Afghanistan, representing a potential Belt and Road Initiative-fuelled trade boon for the Taliban.

Taliban envoys occupy embassies in every Central Asian country barring Tajikistan, and the United Arab Emirates has also sent an ambassador to Afghanistan.