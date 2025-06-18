Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
All Eyes On J & K Cabinet Meet Today As CSC Reservation Report Tops Agenda

All Eyes On J & K Cabinet Meet Today As CSC Reservation Report Tops Agenda


2025-06-18 03:09:13
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- All eyes are on the crucial J&K Cabinet meeting scheduled for this evening at the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar, where the long-awaited Cabinet Sub-Committee (CSC) report on reservations will be discussed amid rising unrest among general category students.

Sources said that the Cabinet meet will be chaired by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah this evening at 6 PM in Srinagar, reported news agency JKNS.

The three members of the Cabinet Sub-Committee Ministers Sakina Itoo, Javed Rana, and Satish Sharma will brief the Cabinet on their recommendations regarding reservations. The panel submitted its report on June 10, following six months of stakeholder consultations, sources said.

They further said the Cabinet will take a call on“what next” with regard to the CSC report, adding that it will be reviewed and a decision taken on whether to implement the recommendations and how to proceed legally.

It is important to note that the Omar Abdullah-led government is under pressure over the reservation row, and any decision on the report is expected to be a tough one.

Read Also NC's Reservation Promise 'Hanging By A Thread': PDP End Reservation Imbalance

Sources further said that apart from reservations, the meeting will also focus on tourism promotion and arrangements for the upcoming Shri Amarnath Yatra both of which have gained urgency following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000
Donate Now Donate Now

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN18062025000215011059ID1109688595

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search