All Eyes On J & K Cabinet Meet Today As CSC Reservation Report Tops Agenda

Sources said that the Cabinet meet will be chaired by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah this evening at 6 PM in Srinagar, reported news agency JKNS.

The three members of the Cabinet Sub-Committee Ministers Sakina Itoo, Javed Rana, and Satish Sharma will brief the Cabinet on their recommendations regarding reservations. The panel submitted its report on June 10, following six months of stakeholder consultations, sources said.

They further said the Cabinet will take a call on“what next” with regard to the CSC report, adding that it will be reviewed and a decision taken on whether to implement the recommendations and how to proceed legally.

It is important to note that the Omar Abdullah-led government is under pressure over the reservation row, and any decision on the report is expected to be a tough one.

Sources further said that apart from reservations, the meeting will also focus on tourism promotion and arrangements for the upcoming Shri Amarnath Yatra both of which have gained urgency following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

