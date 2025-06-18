J & K Probables For Youth National Kabaddi Championship Named

Boys Probables: Ankush Chib, Aditya Thappa, Adarsh Sharma, Vansh Kumar, Yasir Bashir, Danish Aliwaza, Kashif Altaf, Kunal Banotra, Bhupindar Singh, Aryan Sharma, Hamid Javid, Ankit Sharma, Shaan Karamat Aijaz, Vishal Kumar

Standby: Manik Atri, Rayees Ahmed

Coach: Ajit Singh; Manager: Mohd. Yakoob

Girls Probables: Vaibhavi, Sonakshi, Reetika Bhagat, Jyoti Devi, Eva, Samiksha, Sukriti, Sehrish, Naysa, Sunaina, Pari, Saniya Jan, Saika Tabasum, Arbeena Jan

Standby: Subrana, Vaibhavi

Coach: Nisha Rani; Manager: Archana Kousal

All selected and standby players must submit a fitness certificate from the Chief Medical Officer, NOC from parents and a domicile certificate before joining the camp at Kabaddi Stadium Jammu, ongoing until June 27.

