J & K Probables For Youth National Kabaddi Championship Named

2025-06-18 03:09:12
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The J&K Amateur Kabaddi Association announced the list of probables selected for a coaching camp ahead of the 1st Youth National Kabaddi Championship for Boys & Girls, scheduled to be held at Haridwar from June 28 to July 1, 2025. The teams from J&K will participate under the banner of J&KAKA in collaboration with the J&K Sports Council.

Boys Probables: Ankush Chib, Aditya Thappa, Adarsh Sharma, Vansh Kumar, Yasir Bashir, Danish Aliwaza, Kashif Altaf, Kunal Banotra, Bhupindar Singh, Aryan Sharma, Hamid Javid, Ankit Sharma, Shaan Karamat Aijaz, Vishal Kumar

Standby: Manik Atri, Rayees Ahmed

Coach: Ajit Singh; Manager: Mohd. Yakoob

Girls Probables: Vaibhavi, Sonakshi, Reetika Bhagat, Jyoti Devi, Eva, Samiksha, Sukriti, Sehrish, Naysa, Sunaina, Pari, Saniya Jan, Saika Tabasum, Arbeena Jan

Standby: Subrana, Vaibhavi

Coach: Nisha Rani; Manager: Archana Kousal

All selected and standby players must submit a fitness certificate from the Chief Medical Officer, NOC from parents and a domicile certificate before joining the camp at Kabaddi Stadium Jammu, ongoing until June 27.

