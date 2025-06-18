403
Ex-Russian President states G7 as outdated
(MENAFN) Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has dismissed the G7 as an outdated and ineffective institution, claiming it no longer plays a meaningful role in addressing global challenges. In a recent social media post, Medvedev commended US President Donald Trump for his conduct during the latest summit held in Canada, particularly praising his early exit and confrontational stance.
“Well Done!” Medvedev wrote in a post on X, referring to Trump’s actions at the gathering. He noted that the American leader “scolded” European members over Russia’s exclusion, declined to engage in discussions about additional sanctions, and then departed the summit.
At the meeting, Trump reportedly argued that ejecting Russia from what used to be the G8 was a strategic misstep, suggesting that Moscow’s continued participation could have prevented the current conflict in Ukraine.
“You spend so much time talking about Russia, and [Russian President Vladimir Putin is] no longer at the table,” Trump told the assembled leaders, asserting that the absence of Russia “makes life more complicated.”
According to the White House, Trump left the event ahead of schedule, even canceling a planned meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, in order to respond to rising tensions between Israel and Iran. Trump also expressed doubt over proposals from the European Union and the United Kingdom for additional sanctions against Russia.
“Sanctions cost us a lot of money,” he remarked, further stating that he preferred the EU to take the lead on such measures.
Medvedev, who now serves as deputy chair of Russia’s Security Council, reiterated his view that the G7 has long ceased to be relevant. Reflecting on his own participation in G8 summits between 2008 and 2012, he claimed the other members “were all zombies, even then.”
Trump, for his part, has consistently voiced support for reintegrating Russia into the group, stating on multiple occasions that he would “love” to see that happen.
In a statement earlier this year, the Kremlin echoed these sentiments, declaring that the G7 no longer mirrors the current global economic landscape. A spokesperson emphasized that the G20, which includes emerging powerhouses like China, India, and Brazil, is a more accurate reflection of the world’s economic drivers.
