Original-Research: Verve Group SE (Von First Berlin Equity Research Gmbh)

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Verve Group SE Company Name: Verve Group SE ISIN: SE0018538068 Reason for the research: Comprehensive update Recommendation: Kaufen from: 17.06.2025 Target price: €6 Target price on sight of: 12 Monate Last rating change: - Analyst: Ellis Acklin

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Verve Group SE (ISIN: SE0018538068) veröffentlicht. Analyst Ellis Acklin bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und bestätigt sein Kursziel von EUR 6,00.



Zusammenfassung:

Verve hat ihren Fokus auf digitale Werbung im Jahr 2021 beschleunigt und eine beeindruckende Softwareplattform aufgebaut, um von den Wachstumstrends im Bereich programmatischer und KI-gesteuerter Lösungen zu profitieren. Das Unternehmen unterscheidet sich nun von seinen Konkurrenten mit einer Reihe von Anwendungen, die den neuen Anforderungen an den Schutz der Privatsphäre gerecht werden und dem Unternehmen helfen, Marktanteile in einem Wachstumssektor zu gewinnen. Laut Dreimonatsbericht ist das Unternehmen auf dem besten Weg, seinen Umsatz in diesem Jahr um rund 22% zu steigern (FBe), und die Geschäftsleitung von Verve strebt für 2028 / 2029 ein Umsatzvolumen von €1 Mrd. an. Wir sind daher der Ansicht, dass sich Verve mitten in einer Wachstumsphase befindet, die von den Märkten noch unterschätzt wird, und bekräftigen unsere Kaufempfehlung mit einem unveränderten Kursziel von €6 (Aufwärtspotenzial: 130%).



First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Verve Group SE (ISIN: SE0018538068). Analyst Ellis Acklin reiterated his BUY rating and maintained his EUR 6.00 price target.



Abstract:

Verve accelerated its digital advertising journey in 2021 and has built a formidable software platform to capitalise on adland growth trends in programmatic and AI-driven solutions. The company now differentiates itself from its rivals with a suite of applications that dovetail with emerging privacy-first requirements helping the it win market share in a growth sector. Q1 reporting has the company on track to expand sales some 22% this year (FBe), and Verve brass are aiming for a €1bn topline around

2028 / 2029. We thus think Verve is in the midst of a growth phase that is still underappreciated by the markets. We are Buy-rated on Verve with a €6 TP (upside: 130%).



