HKSTP Teams Up With HKU And CUHK Medical Schools To Showcase Hong Kong's Life & Health Innovations At BIO International Convention

Seizing Global Business and Investment Opportunities for Sustainable Growth HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 June 2025 - Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP), in collaboration with InvestHK, led 16 prominent life and health technology companies to BIO 2025, the world's largest biotechnology event, held in Boston, USA, from June 16 to 19. This year marks the first time HKSTP joined forces with Hong Kong's two leading medical faculties-the LKS Faculty of Medicine at The University of Hong Kong (HKU) and the Faculty of Medicine at The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) - to form a delegation, showcasing Hong Kong's cutting-edge research capabilities and innovation potential in life sciences and health technologies. The initiative further strengthens Hong Kong's position as a world-class biotech innovation hub.





The HKSTP Pavilion highlighted the groundbreaking technologies and products of its park companies, featuring innovative solutions across diverse fields such as novel drug development, diagnostic technologies, and medical innovation. Among the 16 participating companies, they were the members of HKSTP's incubation programmes including Incu-Bio and ELITE Programme, cutting-edge work from the InnoHK research centers, and other outstanding biotech companies. On the first day of the exhibition, the delegation successfully attracted attention from global industry leaders, corporate partners, and venture capital firms.

During BIO 2025, HKSTP and its park companies made significant strides in fostering cross-border innovation ecosystems and exploring new market opportunities:



Immuno Cure , partnering with HKUMed, the developer of the first-in-human novel therapeutic HIV vaccine ICVAX, announced its collaboration with PharmaJet to explore the application of a needle-free vaccination solution, accelerating the global commercialization pathway for ICVAX. HKSTP signed a partnership agreement with DLRC to provide legal advisory services in clinical trials and certification, promoting global ecosystem collaboration and growth. Mr. Albert Wong, CEO of HKSTP , said: "We are thrilled to partner with two leading medical schools for the first time at BIO 2025, demonstrating Hong Kong's breakthroughs and innovation in life and health technology. This delegation not only deepens collaboration between Hong Kong and top global research institutions but also highlights our unique advantages as a core I&T hub in the Greater Bay Area. With strong policy and funding support from the HKSAR government, Hong Kong will further serve as a bridge connecting Mainland China and global tech partnerships, solidifying its leadership in life sciences innovation."

Ahead of BIO 2025, the delegation participated in the "2025 Biomedical Pitch Competition", co-organized by the Boston Capital Investment Club (BCIC) and HKSTP. The event connects global life and health innovators with investors and business partners. Three HKSTP companies-ARBELE, GenEditBio, and Cogsmart-excelled in the preliminary rounds, competing against over 100 global life sciences firms, with ARBELE, HKUMed's affiliated spin-off company, winning the championship, underscoring Hong Kong's research excellence. Over the past three years, this platform has helped startups secure over USD 100 million in funding and connect with hundreds of international investors and partners, driving further business growth.

HKSTP is committed to propelling Hong Kong's life sciences sector onto the global stage, showcasing the city's unique strengths to attract international enterprises and talent. The delegation also organized networking events and visits, enabling Hong Kong companies to engage with overseas investors, leading corporations, and renowned academic institutions, including visits to MIT Professor Robert Langer (Described as "Edison of Medicine"), Harvard Innovation Labs, Cambridge Innovation Center, and more. This initiative reinforces Hong Kong's sustainable development in life sciences and its role as a global innovation leader.

Appendix: List of Park Companies Participating in BIO 2025:

Allegrow Biotech Limited ARBELE Limited Beth Bioinformatics Co., Limited Centre for Translational Stem Cell Biology The Centre for Virology, Vaccinology, and Therapeutics DECODE CURE Limited GenEditBio Limited Great Bay Bio Hong Kong Universal Biologicals Company Limited Immuno Cure Holding (HK) Limited The Institute for Innovation, Translation and Policy Research (ITPR) LEE'S PHARMACEUTICAL (HK) LIMITED Serilink Biotechnology Company Limited Xiaomo Biotech Limited XUXIN (HongKong) Biotechnology Co., Limited Zhaoke (Hong Kong) Ophthalmology Pharmaceutical Limited

Hashtag: #HKSTP The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) was established in 2001 to create a thriving I&T ecosystem grooming 13 unicorns, more than 15,000 research professionals and over 2,300 technology companies from 25 countries and regions focused on developing healthtech, AI and robotics, fintech and smart city technologies, etc.

Our growing innovation ecosystem offers comprehensive support to attract and nurture talent, accelerate and commercialise innovation for technology ventures, with the I&T journey built around our key locations of Hong Kong Science Park in Pak Shek Kok, InnoCentre in Kowloon Tong and three modern InnoParks in Tai Po, Tseung Kwan O and Yuen Long realising a vision of new industrialisation for Hong Kong, where sectors including advanced manufacturing, micro-electronics and biotechnology are being reimagined.

Hong Kong Science Park Shenzhen Branch in Futian, Shenzhen plays positive roles in connecting the world and the mainland with our proximity, strengthening cross-border exchange to bring advantages in attracting global talent and allowing possibilities for the development of technology companies in seven key areas: Medtech, big data and AI, robotics, new materials, microelectronics, fintech and sustainability, with both dry and wet laboratories, co-working space, conference and exhibition facilities, and more.

Through our R&D infrastructure, startup support and enterprise services, commercialisation and investment expertise, partnership networks and talent traction, HKSTP continues to contribute in stablishing I&T as a pillar of growth for Hong Kong. More information about HKSTP is available at .

