Scaling, growth and increased profitability in the first quarter of 2025

Hamburg, 17 June 2025 - Netfonds AG (ISIN: DE000A1MME74), one of the leading platforms in the German financial industry, achieved significant growth in its business volume in the first quarter of 2025. Gross consolidated sales increased predominantly organically to EUR 64.5 million (Q1 2024: EUR 56.0 million), up 15.2% on the same period of the previous year.



Net consolidated sales after passing on remuneration to the affiliated partners totalled EUR 12.0 million in the same period (Q1 2024: EUR 9.5 million). This corresponds to an increase of 27.0% compared to the same quarter of the previous year.



The Netfonds Group also recorded a significant increase in earnings. EBITDA more than tripled to EUR 2.8 million (Q1 2024: EUR 0.9 million). The EBITDA margin in relation to net sales rose significantly to 23.4%. EBIT developed even more dynamically, reaching EUR 1.7 million compared to EUR 0.3 million in the same period of the previous year. EBT totalled EUR 1.4 million compared to EUR 0.3 million in the first quarter of 2024.



"The Netfonds Group continued to grow in the first quarter of 2025. The preparatory work of recent years with the continuous further development of the scalable finfire platform is now paying off. A large number of new partners, particularly from the regulatory and wealth management sectors, form the basis for continued growth over the rest of the year. The Investment and Insurance segments contributed equally to sales growth", says CFO Peer Reichelt.



Assets under administration reach new all-time high despite market volatility



Despite a very volatile and challenging market environment in the wake of the US customs policy, the assets under administration of the Netfonds Group proved to be very robust. At the end of the first quarter of 2025, the total value amounted to EUR 28.5 billion and even reached a new all-time high of EUR 29.3 billion at the end of May.



Martin Steinmeyer, CEO of Netfonds AG, adds: "Fortunately, the insurance segment is also developing dynamically with a double-digit growth rate. The use and distribution base of our digital, cloud-based finfire advisory platform is becoming increasingly popular with existing and new customers and partners. The concept of finfire as a 360-degree platform for all types of investment, insurance and financial products is attracting more and more users from all product areas."



The key figures for the first quarter of 2025 are as follows

in EUR million Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Development Gross consolidated sales 64.5 56.0 +15.2% Net consolidated sales 12.0 9.5 +27.0% EBITDA 2.8 0.9 >100% EBITDA margin / net sales 23.4% 9.8% EBIT 1.7 0.3 >100% EBT 1.4 0.3 >100% Assets under administration

(in EUR billion) 28.5 25.1 +13.5%

Outlook



Based on the results in the first quarter of 2025, the Executive Board expects growth in net sales, which is important for profitability, of around 15% for the financial year as a whole. Specifically, gross sales in the range of EUR 260 to 270 million and net sales after remuneration of sales partners of between EUR 52.5 and 54.0 million are expected. The Group's EBITDA is expected to be in the range of EUR 12 to 13.5 million.



The increasing distribution and utilisation of the finfire platform, as well as the continuous shift of assets towards asset management and fund management, will lead to an increasing scaling of the platform business model. As a result, the Management Board expects a significantly disproportionate increase in the Netfonds Group's operating profit.



About the Netfonds Group

The Netfonds Group is a leading platform for administration, consulting and regulation for the German financial industry. Under the finfire brand, the company provides its customers and partners with a cloud-based technology platform for the complete processing and administration of business transactions. Netfonds' customers thus benefit from one of the most modern software solutions on the market, which significantly simplifies the advisory process, makes it secure and enables target group-specific advice. The shares of Netfonds AG are listed in the m:access segment of the Munich Stock Exchange and can be traded via XETRA.

