Formycon AG: Subscription Period For 2025/2029 Corporate Bond Has Started
|
EQS-News: Formycon AG
/ Key word(s): Issue of Debt/Bond
Formycon AG: Subscription period for 2025/2029 corporate bond has started
Planegg-Martinsried, Germany – Formycon AG (FSE: FYB, Prime Standard,“Formycon”) announces that the securities prospectus for the newly issued corporate bond 2025/2029 (ISIN NO0013586024 / WKN A4DFJH) has been approved by the Luxembourg financial supervisory authority (CSSF) on June 17, 2025, and that investors can now subscribe to the bond via the company's website ( ). The newly issued four-year unsecured senior bond has a target volume of EUR 50 million and carries a variable interest rate.
The Management and Supervisory Boards of Formycon AG approved the new bond issuance on June 17, 2025. The proceeds will be used to advance Formycon's growth strategy – in particular for the consequent development and expansion of the Company's biosimilar product portfolio. The bond has a minimum subscription amount of EUR 1,000, is governed by Norwegian law and carries a variable interest rate consisting of three-month EURIBOR plus a margin between 7.0% and 7.5% p.a. The final margin is expected to be determined and announced on June 30, 2025, based on submitted subscription offers.
Interested investors can submit binding subscription offers during the subscription period either via the company's website ( ; subscription period: June 18 to June 27, 2025, 11:59 p.m. CEST) or via Deutsche Börse's“DirectPlace” subscription functionality (subscription period: June 20 to June 30, 2025, 12:00 noon CEST), subject to early closing. Using DirectPlace, investors can place buy orders through their custodian bank during the subscription period at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange; alternatively, subscription via the company's website is available.
The Bond, governed by Norwegian law, is intended to be included in the Open Market (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Additionally, the Company intends to apply for the Bond to be admitted to trading on Euronext ABM, a self-regulated marketplace operated by the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs), within six (6) months following issuance.
The transaction is being led by IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG and Pareto Securities AS as Joint Lead Managers. The bond was issued as part of a public offering in Luxembourg, Germany, and Austria. The offering is based on a securities prospectus approved by CSSF, which has been notified to the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and the Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA). The prospectus is available on the websites of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange ( ) and Formycon AG ( ).
In addition, the Joint Lead Managers plan to offer the bond to institutional investors in Germany, Luxembourg, and Austria, as well as selected other European and international markets as part of a private placement.
With the placement of the bond, Formycon is utilizing this capital market instrument for the first time to further and sustainably strengthen its position as a growth-oriented company with an increasing commercial focus in a highly attractive and dynamically growing market.
Key Terms of the Formycon Corporate Bond 2025/2029
Formycon AG is headquartered in Munich, listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: FYB / ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8 / WKN: A1EWVY and is part of the SDAX and TecDAX selection indices. Further information can be found at:
Contact:
Tel.: +49 (0) 89 - 86 46 67 149
...
Important Notice
This publication may not be published, distributed or transmitted in the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan. It does not constitute an offer or solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for any securities in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful.
This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities of the Company. A public offer of securities in Germany, Luxembourg and Austria is made solely based on the securities prospectus approved by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (“ CSSF ”) and notified to the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and the Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA). The approval of the securities prospectus by the CSSF should not be understood as an endorsement of the securities offered. The securities prospectus alone includes the information for investors required by law. The securities prospectus is available free of charge on the Company's website ( ) in the "Investor Relations" section.
Investors are recommended to read the securities prospectus carefully before deciding to purchase or sell notes of the Company in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards associated with the decision to invest in the securities and to make an investment decision only on the basis of all available information about the Company after consultation with their own lawyers, tax and/or financial advisors.
In the Member States of the European Economic Area other than Germany, Luxembourg and Austria, this publication is only addressed to persons who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of Article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market (" Prospectus Regulation ").
In the United Kingdom, this publication may only be distributed to, and is only directed at, persons who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation as that Regulation forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 and who are also (i) professional investors within the meaning of Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended from time to time (" Order "), or (ii) are high net worth companies falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order or other persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as“ relevant persons ”). The new securities will only be available to relevant persons and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire securities will only be made to relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person must not act or rely on these materials or their contents.
This publication does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " Securities Act "). The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will be no public offering of these securities in the United States.
Certain statements contained in this publication may constitute "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements are based on management's current views, expectations, assumptions and information. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties.
Due to various factors, actual future results, developments and events may differ materially from those described in these statements; neither the Company nor any other person assumes any responsibility for the accuracy of the opinions contained in this communication or the underlying assumptions. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this publication. In addition, it should be noted that all forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and that neither the Company nor the Joint Lead Managers undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or to conform them to actual events or developments, except as required by law.
THIS DOCUMENT IS NOT A PROSPECTUS BUT A PROMOTIONAL DOCUMENT; INVESTORS SHOULD SUBSCRIBE FOR OR PURCHASE THE SECURITIES REFERRED TO IN THIS PROMOTIONAL DOCUMENT SOLELY ON THE BASIS OF THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THE PROSPECTUS.
18.06.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
CommentsNo comment