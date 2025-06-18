Verve Group Successfully Completes Capital Raise To Broaden Shareholder Base, Finance Growth And Strengthen Balance Sheet
EQS-News: Verve Group SE
/ Key word(s): Capital Increase
Verve Group successfully completes capital raise to broaden shareholder base, finance growth and strengthen balance sheet
Stockholm, 18 June 2025 - Verve Group SE (ISIN: SE0018538068), a fast-growing software platform in the advertising technology industry, successfully completes a capital raise of SEK 360 million, equivalent to approximately EUR 33 million. The transaction comprised of 12.9 million new ordinary shares, representing approximately 6.9 percent of the outstanding shares. The new shares were placed with institutional investors, predominantly in Sweden, Norway, the UK and the USA. The transaction was multiple times oversubscribed.
Verve will use the proceeds to further strengthen its balance sheet and to fund organic and inorganic growth initiatives, including scaling sales capacity, new product solutions, further investments in its AI technologies, and expansion into emerging advertising channels such as retail media.
Following numerous positive meetings with international asset management institutions, the Company had the opportunity to broaden its investor base with additional high quality institutional investors such as a highly reputable Swedish multi-family office, as well as Cicero Fonder and DNB Asset Management.
Over the past five years, Verve Group has achieved significant growth with revenue increasing by an average of 33 percent per year and adjusted EBITDA by an average of 46 percent. Following a strong start into the year 2025, the Company now plans to accelerate investments in its product solutions and organization to continue its path of fast and profitable growth. With the successful refinancing and placement of a €500 million bond in early April 2025, combined with available bank credit lines, Verve maintains a comfortable level of debt financing to support continued strong growth.
“On the equity side, however, we saw a need to strengthen our overall balance sheet and broaden the investor base. Following numerous positive meetings with institutional investors in recent weeks and months, we therefore decided to proceed with a capital increase, focused to broaden Verve's investor base and by offering new potential long-term institutional investors a meaningful position,” explains Remco Westermann, CEO of Verve Group SE.“We are convinced that bringing in strong institutional shareholders will benefit the Company over the medium and long term."
Given the unfolding geopolitical and macroeconomic environment, the Board of Directors of Verve Group SE expects continued - and potentially increasing - uncertainty across international financial markets. The directed share issue offered significantly greater time efficiency compared to a rights issue and provided enhanced flexibility to navigate market volatility.
Further information on Verve Group and its subsidiaries can be found at .
