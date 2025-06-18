EQS-News: Verve Group SE / Key word(s): Capital Increase

Verve Group successfully completes capital raise to broaden shareholder base, finance growth and strengthen balance sheet

Placement of 12.9 million new common shares through an accelerated bookbuilding

Transaction, being multiple times oversubscribed, broadens institutional shareholder base Proceeds from transaction facilitate further growth and strengthen balance sheet Stockholm, 18 June 2025 - Verve Group SE (ISIN: SE0018538068), a fast-growing software platform in the advertising technology industry, successfully completes a capital raise of SEK 360 million, equivalent to approximately EUR 33 million. The transaction comprised of 12.9 million new ordinary shares, representing approximately 6.9 percent of the outstanding shares. The new shares were placed with institutional investors, predominantly in Sweden, Norway, the UK and the USA. The transaction was multiple times oversubscribed. Verve will use the proceeds to further strengthen its balance sheet and to fund organic and inorganic growth initiatives, including scaling sales capacity, new product solutions, further investments in its AI technologies, and expansion into emerging advertising channels such as retail media. Following numerous positive meetings with international asset management institutions, the Company had the opportunity to broaden its investor base with additional high quality institutional investors such as a highly reputable Swedish multi-family office, as well as Cicero Fonder and DNB Asset Management. Over the past five years, Verve Group has achieved significant growth with revenue increasing by an average of 33 percent per year and adjusted EBITDA by an average of 46 percent. Following a strong start into the year 2025, the Company now plans to accelerate investments in its product solutions and organization to continue its path of fast and profitable growth. With the successful refinancing and placement of a €500 million bond in early April 2025, combined with available bank credit lines, Verve maintains a comfortable level of debt financing to support continued strong growth. “On the equity side, however, we saw a need to strengthen our overall balance sheet and broaden the investor base. Following numerous positive meetings with institutional investors in recent weeks and months, we therefore decided to proceed with a capital increase, focused to broaden Verve's investor base and by offering new potential long-term institutional investors a meaningful position,” explains Remco Westermann, CEO of Verve Group SE.“We are convinced that bringing in strong institutional shareholders will benefit the Company over the medium and long term." Given the unfolding geopolitical and macroeconomic environment, the Board of Directors of Verve Group SE expects continued - and potentially increasing - uncertainty across international financial markets. The directed share issue offered significantly greater time efficiency compared to a rights issue and provided enhanced flexibility to navigate market volatility. Further information on Verve Group and its subsidiaries can be found at .

Ingo Middelmenne

Head of European Investor Relations

Verve Group SE

+49 174 90 911 90

... Sören Barz

VP Corp. Communications & Strategic Initiatives

Verve Group SE

+49 170 376 9571

...

About Verve

Verve Group is a fast-growing software platform in the advertising technology industry, connecting advertisers seeking to buy digital ad space with publishers monetizing their content. Driven by its mission“Let's make media better.” Verve provides responsible, AI-driven advertising solutions that deliver superior outcomes for advertisers and publishers. The company focuses on emerging media channels like mobile in-app, connected TV and others. In anticipation of growing demand from users and advertisers for greater privacy, Verve has developed cutting-edge ID-less targeting technology that enables efficient advertising within digital media without relying on identifiers such as cookies or IDFA. Thanks to its strong differentiation and execution, Verve has achieved a revenue CAGR of 33 percent over the past four years reaching net revenues of 437 million euros in 2024 with an adj. EBITDA margin of 30 percent. Verve's main operational presence is in North America and Europe, and it is registered as a Societas Europaea in Sweden (registration number 517100-0143). Its shares - with the ISIN SE0018538068 - are listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Ticker: VRV) and on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm (Ticker: VER). Verve has an outstanding bond with the ISIN: SE0023848429. The Companies certified advisor on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; contact info: ... .

Company: Verve Group SE Humlegårdsgatan 19 A, 11446 Stockholm Sweden Phone: +491703769571 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: SE0018538068

