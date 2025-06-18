Greybox Solutions Deploys Takecare(TM) Digital Health Platform In Quebec-Secured By Quantum Emotion's Advanced Cybersecurity Technology

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2025) - Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: QNC) (OTCQB: QNCCF) (FSE: 34Q0) ("QeM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its partner, Greybox Solutions, has begun deploying its secure digital health platform, TakeCare, across leading rehabilitation centers in Quebec. Developed in collaboration with McGill University and Université de Montréal, TakeCare, is being implemented as part of the $4.9 million BRILLIANT initiative, funded by the Canada Foundation for Innovation (CFI), to modernize rehabilitation services across Canada.

Designed to enhance the rehabilitation process, TakeCareTM introduces intelligent digital care pathways that:



Reduce intake delays

Eliminate redundant clinical assessments Empower patients with real-time, digitally supported recovery plans

This deployment follows the announcement of a revenue-sharing agreement between QeM and Greybox to co-secure digital health applications. As TakeCareTM scales across Canada, the integrated platform sets a new benchmark for secure, patient-centric digital therapeutics. "Securing patient data is essential to scaling digital therapeutics," said Dr. Francis Bellido, CEO of Quantum eMotion. "Our partnership with Greybox ensures that TakeCareTM not only delivers clinical innovation but also adheres to the highest standards of cybersecurity."

SENTRY-Q is QeM's patented cloud-based cybersecurity solution, built around its quantum random number generation (QRNG) technology and post-quantum encryption. It addresses critical threats in telemedicine by:



Ensuring data confidentiality

Supporting treatment integrity Enhancing platform reliability

Together, Greybox and QeM are shaping the future of digital healthcare-combining clinical excellence, system innovation, and quantum-safe security to deliver real-world impact.

About Greybox Solutions

Greybox Solutions is a growing Montreal-based health technology company specializing in innovative software development to improve patients' lives. Its mission is to find digital transformation solutions to address healthcare system challenges and reduce the burden of managing chronic illnesses. Greybox distributes its digital health platform, TakeCareTM to redefine the relationship between patients and their healthcare team .

About QeM

The Company aims to address the growing demand for affordable hardware and software security for connected devices. QeM has become a pioneering force in classical and quantum cybersecurity solutions thanks to its patented Quantum Random Number Generator, a security solution that exploits the built-in unpredictability of quantum mechanics and promises to provide enhanced protection for high-value assets and critical systems.

The Company intends to target highly valued Financial Services, Healthcare, Blockchain Applications, Cloud-Based IT Security Infrastructure, Classified Government Networks and Communication Systems, Secure Device Keying (IOT, Automotive, Consumer Electronics) and Quantum Cryptography.