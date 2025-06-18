Makenita Resources Engages Drilling Contractor For Maiden Drill Program At Hector Silver Project In Ontario

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2025) - Makenita Resources Inc. (CSE: KENY) (OTC Pink: KENYF) (WKN: A40X6P) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Vital Drilling Services, based in Sudbury, Ontario, to conduct its maiden drill program at the Hector Silver Project. Mobilization to site is underway, with drilling expected to commence later this month.

Located in the historic Larder Lake Mining Division, the Hector Property comprises 126 contiguous unpatented mineral claims covering 2,243 hectares. The initial phase of drilling will focus on high-priority targets identified through geological interpretation and recent fieldwork, including areas newly accessible due to wildfire-related clear-cutting.

The program is designed to test new silver and cobalt targets informed by an updated structural model derived from airborne magnetic and VLF-EM surveys conducted between 2017 and 2021. These surveys, totaling 522.9 line-kilometres, underpin the targeting approach.

One key area of focus is the Block 9 silver anomaly, historically explored by Teck in the early 1970s. Historic shallow diamond drilling in this area returned assays of results including 326 grams per tonne silver (9.5 oz/ton) (Assessment File 31M05SE0075 ). Drilling will also target the South Keora shaft, a historic high-grade prospect mapped over a 100-metre strike length, where sampling from around 1913 reportedly returned 12-15% cobalt and up to 1,000 oz/ton silver (Mineral Inventory MDI31M05SE00131 ). Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Makenita may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the company's properties ( ).

"This marks a significant milestone for Makenita," said Jason Gigliotti, President and CEO of Makenita Resources. "With drilling about to begin, we are eager to test the geological models we've developed and validate the historic mineralization reported on the property. We believe the Hector Project could hold substantial exploration potential, and this campaign is the first step in potentially unlocking that value for our shareholders."

Situated in a proven mining district with a rich legacy of silver and cobalt production, the Hector Project is positioned as a core strategic asset for Makenita as it advances its exploration portfolio.

Qualified Person:

Kristopher Raffle, P.Geo., Principal of APEX Geoscience Ltd., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this news release.