First Special PIA Flight Brings Back Stranded Pakistanis From Turkmenistan Amid Iran Airspace Closure

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The first special Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight carrying stranded Pakistani nationals from Iran has arrived in Islamabad from Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan.

According to official sources, flight PK-9552 repatriated 107 passengers at around 3 AM. Due to the closure of Iranian airspace amid ongoing regional tensions, these Pakistanis were transported via land from Iran to Turkmenistan, from where their air return was arranged.

The operation was facilitated by the Pakistani embassies in Tehran and Ashgabat, which played a pivotal role in the coordination and timely transfer of stranded citizens.

The special flight was dispatched under the instructions of the Government of Pakistan to ensure immediate relief to its nationals abroad.

Passengers expressed gratitude towards the Pakistani government and PIA for the timely intervention, calling it commendable and reassuring. A PIA spokesperson stated that the national airline once again demonstrated its long-standing tradition of serving the nation in times of crisis.

The spokesperson further added that such initiatives are a reflection of PIA's unwavering commitment to national interest.

It is worth noting that the repatriation process of Pakistanis stranded in Iran and Iraq is ongoing due to the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel. Over 700 Pakistanis, including pilgrims, students, and businessmen, were brought back just a day earlier.