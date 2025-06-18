Afghan Girls: Locked Out Of Classrooms, But Not Out Of Dreams

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Today was supposed to be a happy day. In most countries, graduating from 6th grade is a step forward. But for me, and for many other Afghan girls, it is the day when the door to school shuts behind us, maybe forever.

My name is Khadija, and I am from Afghanistan. I always dreamed of becoming a doctor. I loved school. I used to wait every morning for the bell to ring, for the chance to sit in a classroom, read my books, and learn something new. But now, the Taliban say I am not allowed to go to 7th grade. The law says I must stop here. Just because I am a girl.

I cannot explain how painful that is.

I still try to study. I hide my books and read them in secret. I sit in the corner of my room and go through my old lessons. My school bag is still with me, and my dream is still alive. The school may be closed, but my heart is still open to learning.

To the world, I want to say:

“We don't want war. We want education. Give us pens, not guns. Help us keep our dreams alive.”

Why Girls' Education Matters So Much

When a girl studies, the benefits go beyond just her. She becomes a better daughter, a wiser mother, a healthier woman. She can help others and build her community. An educated girl grows into a strong woman who can raise her children well, keep her family healthy, and make good decisions for everyone's future.

Education is not only about reading and writing. It is about progress, peace, and hope. It is about building a better country. Without girls in school, Afghanistan is losing doctors, teachers, and leaders every single day.

Why Afghan Women Go to Pakistan for Treatment

Many Afghan women don't have female doctors to treat them. Our culture does not allow many women to be examined by male doctors. But how can we have more female doctors when girls cannot go to school?

Right now, most hospitals don't have enough trained staff or good equipment. Medical universities don't have proper teachers or tools. Corruption and lack of support have made the education system very weak. Many good doctors have left the country.

Also Read: First Special PIA Flight Brings Back Stranded Pakistanis from Turkmenistan Amid Iran Airspace Closure

That's why thousands of Afghan patients, especially women, go to Pakistan for treatment. They don't go because they want to, they go because they have no other option.

What Education Can Fix

If both girls and boys are allowed to study freely, Afghanistan can have better doctors, nurses, teachers, and professionals. If girls are allowed to enter universities, they will treat women locally, and save lives.

Educated women will help reduce maternal deaths and improve the health of families. They will also raise better children, who can help build a stronger country.

The Taliban's Ban and Its Impact

Since March 2022, girls in Afghanistan are banned from studying above grade 6. In December, even universities were closed to women. Female professors were removed. Now, only men study in universities. This is the only country in the world with such a harsh ban.

Nearly 2.5 million girls have already lost their chance to study. If this continues, millions more will be left behind. They will be forced into early marriage, and their health and safety will suffer.

Still, We Haven't Given Up

Despite everything, many girls like me continue to learn in secret. We use mobile phones, online classes, and radio programs. We believe that one day, things will change. That the doors will open again.

What the World Can Do

Support secret schools and online learning for Afghan girls.

Speak up and raise our voices.

Help pressure the Taliban to lift the ban.

Fund education programs and give us hope.

Education is not a gift. It is a right. Islam tells us that knowledge is important for both men and women. The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) said:

“Seeking knowledge is an obligation for every Muslim, male and female.”

We ask the world to help us learn. So that we can grow, heal our people, and build a peaceful future.

Let the world know:

Our dreams are locked, but our minds are not. We are still learning.