Azerbaijani Senior Official Paints Nation's Weight In Eurasian Logistics Landscape

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan has become one of Eurasia's transport and logistics centers, the country's Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov said at the event titled“Multifaceted Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan: Achievements and Prospects,” Trend reports.

He pointed out that the event was all about joining forces between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, looking down the road, and tackling other matters on the table.

“First of all, I would like to touch upon cooperation with Central Asian countries, which hold an exceptional place in Azerbaijan's foreign policy. Since gaining independence, our countries have closely cooperated in bilateral and multilateral formats,” Sharifov added.

Sharifov highlighted that today, the ties of mutual trade between Azerbaijan and the Central Asian countries are really gaining steam.

“Regional countries make significant contributions to the transfer of resources via the Caspian Sea. Today, our strategic partnership relations with Central Asian countries have been strengthened. Our relations with Turkmenistan are based on historical and cultural partnership.

A few days ago, we celebrated the 33rd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. In 2017, a declaration on strategic partnership was signed between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan. That declaration paved the way for cooperation in broad areas. An intergovernmental commission operates to develop cooperation in economic and humanitarian fields.

The implementation of decisions adopted within this commission will enable the expansion of humanitarian and economic ties. Although Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan do not share a land border, the Caspian Sea acts as a bridge between the two countries. Today, Azerbaijan has become one of Eurasia's transportation and logistics centers,” he emphasized.